Retired pastor at Rosemont church reinstated after archdiocese rejects child sex abuse claims

The Rev. John W. Clemens has been reinstated as retired pastor at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church is on Devon Avenue in Rosemont. daily herald file photo

The Archdiocese of Chicago is reinstating the Rev. John Clemens after its Independent Review Board rejected an accusation of child sexual abuse against him, Archbishop Blase Cupich said in a letter issued Tuesday.

Clemens was one of three retired priests removed from ministry while the Independent Review Board investigated allegations of sexual abuse of minors against them, all dating from nearly a half-century ago. Clemens had been the retired pastor of Our Lady of Hope in Rosemont, where he was pastor from 2008 to 2018.

"In light of the information presented, the IRB determined that there is not a reasonable cause to believe Father Clemens sexually abused a minor," Cupich's letter said. "In addition, the Board recommended that the file be closed and Father Clemens be returned to ministry."

The board was assisted by the archdiocese's Office of Child Abuse Investigation and Review and outside investigators, Cupich said. The people making the allegations were offered the services of the Archdiocese Victim Assistance Ministry.

"Father Clemens supports the need for us as a Church to keep our word that the safety of children remains our priority," Cupich wrote. "At the same time, we must keep our commitment to do everything possible to restore Father Clemens's good name."

Clemens was ordained in 1972, and his diaconate assignment was at Santa Maria del Popolo in Mundelein and St. James in Arlington Heights. His first assignment as a priest was at St. Damian in Oak Forest, then at St. Agnes in Chicago Heights, according to an archdiocese bio. Clemens now serves as spiritual adviser for the Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women.

The other two priests named in the investigation were the Rev. John J. Rudnik and the Rev. James E. Flynn. Flynn, serving at Holy Name of Mary in Chicago, was reinstated in April after the archdiocese also said its review board found no cause to believe child sex abuse allegations. Flynn was accused of sexually abusing a minor in 1978 while assigned to Resurrection Parish on the city's Northwest Side, WBBM 780-AM reported.

There's been no further word on Rudnik.