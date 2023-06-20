One person injured in Huntley fire

One person was taken to the hospital after a barn fire in Huntley Tuesday that took nearly 10 hours to fully extinguish, officials said.

Crews responded to the 11000 block of Conley Road just before 7:30 a.m., where they found a roof-only pole barn with about 160 bales of hay on fire, according to a news release from the Huntley Fire Protection District. Three tractors under the pole barn roof also sustained damage.

Huntley and Marengo firefighters were on the scene for 10 hours to bring the fire under control, as each bale had to be removed and extinguished individually, the release said.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Damage is estimated at $500,000; the cause is under investigation but does not appear to be suspicious, the release stated.

Huntley fire interns, who were at the station for a summer training program, also responded to the scene and helped put out the fire, allowing crews to respond to other emergencies within the district, the release said.