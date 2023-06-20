Despite objections, 204-unit apartment plan approved in Round Lake Beach

Rendering of one of the buildings in a planned 204-unit apartment complex on the east side of Route 83 south of Fox Chase Drive. The village board on Monday approved rezoning the undeveloped property from general commercial use for the residential project. Courtesy of village of Round Lake Beach

A 10-acre site along the east side of Route 83 in Round Lake Beach will be developed into a 204-unit apartment complex in four buildings.

The village board Monday approved zoning and other measures needed to proceed with the proposal by AR Building Company, based in the Pittsburgh area, for land between Fox Chase Drive and Sweetwater Crossing strip mall.

The approval followed three public meetings over several months that generated opposition from nearby residents, primarily in Fox Chase subdivision, which borders the site on the north.

A petition opposing the rezoning signed by 281 people was submitted to the village. The main objection centered on traffic that would impact neighborhood streets.

Besides traffic flow and safety concerns, residents questioned why the apartment complex entry was to be off Fox Chase Drive, an intersection without a signal where it already is tough to turn left onto Route 83.

Residents also contended there are better locations for the project.

"Government only works correctly when the residents are involved and it's clear residents are passionate about this development," Mayor Scott Nickles said before the unanimous vote approving the project.

"This is an extremely difficult decision for the board, village staff and me, personally. It's one we do not take lightly," he added.

AR Building Company has 9,000 luxury apartments, townhouses and patio homes for rent, according to its website. A site plan has been approved for a project in Gurnee but construction hasn't begun.

The unnamed Round Lake Beach project will have four, 4-story buildings with 51 one- and two-bedroom units each as well as a club house, pool and dog park. Tentative rents would be from $1,600 to $1,900 per month.

About 21,200 vehicles traverse Route 83 daily. The property has received minimal interest, according to the village, despite being zoned for general commercial uses. An office/commercial plan approved in 2007 fizzled during the Great Recession.

The trend in the area has been commercial, according to village documents, but the corridor is long enough that a multifamily development makes sense.

While rezoning does not strictly adhere to the comprehensive plan for the specific site, it fulfills many of its recommendations for the general area, the village found, by expanding housing options, increasing the tax base and generating sales for local businesses.