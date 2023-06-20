Des Plaines moving ahead with plans to buy former Leona's building

Des Plaines officials want to forcibly purchase the vacant building on Miner Street where Leona's restaurant once operated. It closed in 2017. Daily Herald File Photo

With an allegation of municipal misconduct unproven, Des Plaines officials on Monday moved ahead with plans to forcibly buy a vacant restaurant building in the downtown area.

The city council tentatively approved using eminent domain to acquire the former Leona's at 1504 Miner St. if a purchase deal cant be reached with owner Jim Karkazis. A final vote is set for July 17.

City officials have been trying to negotiate a purchase price with Karkazis but haven't been successful.

Before Monday's vote, Karkazis said three entrepreneurs are interested in opening businesses in the building. Two aldermen -- the 4th Ward's Dick Sayad and the 5th Ward's Carla Brookman -- proposed holding off on the eminent domain vote to give Karkazis time to secure a tenant.

But the rest of the council disagreed and the proposal passed 5-2.

The council actually was poised to authorize seizing the property earlier this year. But at the April 17 council meeting, Karkazis publicly accused city employees of interfering with an independent sale opportunity.

Karkazis alleged John Carlisle, Des Plaines' community and economic development director, and City Manager Michael Bartholomew had encouraged a possible occupant to look at a different space in the downtown area by offering economic incentives.

City council members requested Karkazis provide evidence of the interference and pledged to investigate, delaying a vote on eminent domain until Monday.

Since then, Karkazis has proffered no proof of wrongdoing, city spokeswoman Maureen Stern said. Karkazis acknowledged that Monday after being called out by 3rd Ward Alderman Sean Oskerka.

Bartholomew flatly denied the accusation in April and did so again Monday after Karkazis challenged him to do so.

Bartholomew said the proceedings regarding the property have become "a circus" and called for the council to act.