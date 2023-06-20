 

Cook County receives $1.1 million grant to boost solar installation

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/20/2023 10:51 AM

Cook County will receive a $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office to identify needs and develop solutions for the increased demand for solar installation, officials announced Tuesday.

"These federal resources will help advance the county's commitment to addressing climate change and equity," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in the announcement. "The Department of Energy's investment in the people and businesses that call Cook County home will be felt for generations to come."

 

Cook County is one of twelve organizations selected for the DOE program to facilitate the rapid deployment of solar energy technologies by growing and supporting an inclusive workforce with opportunities for union membership.

