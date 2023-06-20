Buffalo Grove approves leaner construction bids for public works facility

Village officials said negotiations have resulted to savings on construction bids to rehab this warehouse at 1650 Leider Lane into a new public works facility. Courtesy of Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove officials said rebidding construction contracts has helped the village shave the cost off converting a former warehouse building into a new public works facility.

The village board in April solicited offers on 29 bid packages for work ranging from demolition to painting to asphalt paving at 1650 Leider Lane. But on May 15, on the recommendation of staff, the board rejected 12 of the bid packages.

That allowed the construction management firm, Frederick Quinn Corp., and village staff to negotiate directly with the bidders to get a better price. The result was savings across all bid packages, Assistant Director of Public Works James Warnstedt said.

Only one bid package remains to be negotiated separately.

The village board approved the 28 separate contracts Monday, incorporating them into a maximum construction price of $17.9 million, including an $804,000 project contingency.

Construction is roughly half the overall cost of the project that, including acquisition of the property and design work, is expected to total more than $33 million.

The village bought the 173,000-square-foot warehouse last year, planning an adaptive reuse to replace the outdated current public works building on the village campus.