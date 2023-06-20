Aurora man charged in theft of motorized trike

After seeking the public's help on social media, North Aurora police on Monday arrested a suspect in the theft of a motorized recumbent electric trike, police said in a news release.

Arturo Curiel-Barraza, 28, of Aurora is charged with felony theft of property, as well as misdemeanor counts of obstructing and resisting a police officer, officials said.

The black electric Eco Delta SZ, valued at nearly $3,000, was reported stolen June 12 from the 100 block of South Lincolnway, according to the release. It belongs to a resident who has limited mobility and relies on the device to get around. The trike has not yet been recovered.

Police on Monday were called to Messenger Public Library, 113 Oak St., North Aurora, about a suspicious person who the caller believed was involved in the trike theft, based on images posted on the North Aurora Police Department's Facebook page on June 14, according to the release.

Police approached the man, whom they identified as Curiel-Barraza, at the library, based on an unrelated warrant out of Aurora, according to the release. Curiel-Barraza wouldn't identify himself and resisted arrest when taken into custody, according to the release.

He was taken into custody and is currently in the Kane County jail awaiting a bond hearing.

"The North Aurora Police Department received several actionable tips from the public in this case after sharing details and still photos on social media," according to the release. "This demonstrates the importance of the public and police working together."

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the stolen trike is asked to call the Investigations Division at 630-897-8705. Anonymous tips may be left by calling 630-897-8705 and choosing option 2.