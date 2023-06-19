Willowbrook man identified as person killed in strip mall shooting

Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook on Sunday, June 18. AP Photo/Matt Marton

A 31-year-old Willowbrook man was killed in a mass shooting at a strip mall near Willowbrook during a Juneteenth celebration early Sunday.

DuPage County Coroner Richard Jorgensen on Monday identified the shooting victim as Reginald Meadows. The coroner's office determined that his preliminary cause of death was a fatal gunshot wound to the abdomen.

What started as a peaceful gathering in a parking lot near Honeysuckle Rose Lane and Route 83 around 6 p.m. Saturday ended in gunfire shortly after midnight Sunday morning. Authorities said at least 23 people were shot, including Meadows, and several others were hurt trying to flee the area.

Sheriff's deputies had been monitoring the gathering, which some witnesses said numbered in the hundreds at a strip mall parking lot. But the deputies were called away around 12:25 a.m. for a fight at another location. As they were responding to that call, they heard gunshots at the Juneteenth celebration and immediately returned.

"The motive behind this incident is unclear," Eric Swanson, the sheriff's deputy chief, said during a news conference Sunday morning. "We transported numerous victims from the scene. Others just walked into area hospitals."

On Monday, the sheriff's office said investigators are trying to locate additional witnesses and victims who may not have sought medical attention for their injuries.

Evidence technicians are in the process of collecting evidence from vehicles left at the strip mall lot and video evidence obtained from the businesses near the shooting. Ballistic evidence is also being processed.

The sheriff's office said their shooting investigation has "continued nonstop," but released no additional details.

• Daily Herald staff writer Alicia Fabbre contributed to this report