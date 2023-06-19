Residents displaced after fire damages Lombard home

No one was injured in a Friday night fire that rendered a Lombard home uninhabitable, authorities said Monday.

Lombard firefighters were alerted to the blaze on the 200 block of South Grace Street just before 8 p.m. Friday, June 16.

The residents of the home escaped on their own before firefighters arrived. The fire was declared under control within ten minutes of their arrival.

Preliminary estimates indicate the fire caused approximately $150,000 in damage to the home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"We appreciate the quick response and teamwork by our firefighters and the assisting departments to bring this fire under control," Fire Chief Rick Sander said in a statement. "Ensuring the safety of our community is our highest priority, and we are thankful that no injuries were sustained."

Lombard crews were assisted by the Elmhurst, Oak Brook and Villa Park fire departments, as well as the Addison and York Center fire protection districts.