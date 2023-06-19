Northwest Fourth Fest returns to Hoffman Estates' Now Arena June 29-July 2

Kids enjoy the thrill of the Octopus ride during a previous Northwest Fourth Fest on the grounds of Hoffman Estates' Now Arena. Daily Herald File Photo, 2015

Patrons will again be able to enjoy the Ferris wheel and other carnival rides when Northwest Fourth Fest returns June 29 through July 2 outside the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates. Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

Northwest Fourth Fest will be back this month to bring attendees four days of fun, food, fireworks and musical entertainment outside the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Local favorites American English, Hi Infidelity and 7th heaven will be among the bands performing during the fest, which runs from Thursday, June 29, through Sunday, July 2.

This will be the second year of the festival's return following back-to-back cancellations in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

This year's parade, "Hoffman Estates -- Celebrating the American dream," will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 1, and proceed northeast along Illinois Boulevard in the village from Paris Lane to Evanston Street.

The fest's fireworks show will be held at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 2, while 7th heaven takes a half-hour break from its 8:30 p.m. performance.

The carnival on the festival grounds will be in operation from 5 to 11 p.m. June 29 and 30, and from noon to 11 p.m. on July 1 and 2.

Admission to the grounds, live entertainment and Kids Zone attractions is free. There are additional costs for food, beverages and carnival rides.

The group ARRA will perform at 7 p.m. June 29, in the Village Green Amphitheater as part of the Summer Sounds on the Green concert series.

Mike & Joe -- Live will play at 8 p.m. June 30, on the Hideaway Brew Garden stage.

American English will perform at 5:30 p.m. July 1, on the Main Stage, followed at 8:30 p.m. by Hi Infidelity.

David's House will take the Main Stage at 5:30 p.m. July 2, to open for 7th heaven's 8:30 p.m. show.

Among the other activities are bingo, a petting zoo, face painting, a balloon twister, and an inflatable bungee, slide and obstacle course.

Northwest Fourth Fest, organized by the village of Hoffman Estates and Hoffman Estates Park District, has 9,000 free parking spaces with multiple routes to the grounds at 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway.

For more detailed information about all the attractions and times, visit northwestfourthfest.com or call the hotline at (847) 252-5446.