 

Motorcycle rider pinned below car after crash in Round Lake Beach

 
Doug T. Graham
 
 
Updated 6/19/2023 3:49 PM

The driver of a motorcycle was hospitalized Monday morning with critical injuries after a crash involving two other vehicles on Route 83 near Millstone Drive in Round Lake Beach, officials said.

The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old man, was found at the scene pinned under an SUV and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition, authorities said.

 

A woman who was riding on the back of the motorcycle, a 2000 Harley Davidson, also was taken to Advocate Condell, and her condition is considered fair, fire officials said.

The crash happened around 10:52 a.m. when the motorcyclist, who was headed south on Route 83, struck the rear of a 2022 Nissan sedan. The force of the initial collision sent the motorcycle, and its riders, into oncoming traffic where it was struck by a 2008 Acura SUV, Round Lake Beach police said.

The drivers of the Nissan and Acura were uninjured and have cooperated with police, officials said.

The crash is under investigation.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 