Motorcycle rider pinned below car after crash in Round Lake Beach

The driver of a motorcycle was hospitalized Monday morning with critical injuries after a crash involving two other vehicles on Route 83 near Millstone Drive in Round Lake Beach, officials said.

The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old man, was found at the scene pinned under an SUV and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition, authorities said.

A woman who was riding on the back of the motorcycle, a 2000 Harley Davidson, also was taken to Advocate Condell, and her condition is considered fair, fire officials said.

The crash happened around 10:52 a.m. when the motorcyclist, who was headed south on Route 83, struck the rear of a 2022 Nissan sedan. The force of the initial collision sent the motorcycle, and its riders, into oncoming traffic where it was struck by a 2008 Acura SUV, Round Lake Beach police said.

The drivers of the Nissan and Acura were uninjured and have cooperated with police, officials said.

The crash is under investigation.