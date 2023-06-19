Lake County State's Attorney Rinehart announces reelection campaign
Updated 6/19/2023 11:38 AM
Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart has announced he will seek reelection to a second four-year term in the November 2024 election.
Rinehart, a Democrat from Highwood, earned his first term after defeating incumbent Republican Mike Nerheim in the November 2020 election. He became the first Democrat to serve as the county's top prosecutor in 40 years.
There currently are no other declared Democratic candidates seeking the post next year. Should another candidate emerge, there will be a primary in March 2024.
