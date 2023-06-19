Hoffman Estates to hold open house on zoning code update June 21

The village of Hoffman Estates, in collaboration with project consultant Teska Associates, will host an open house to gather feedback for the village's zoning code update from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at village hall, 1900 Hassell Road.

The event will provide an opportunity for the community to contribute opinions about project components such as residential variations, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and sign regulations.

Attendees will have the opportunity to review proposed changes to the zoning code, examine maps and visual aids, and discuss issues with project representatives. Village staffers and consultants will be available to answer questions and address concerns.

To RSVP or for further information, email Phil Green at phil.green@vohe.org or call (847) 252-5801.