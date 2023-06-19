Driver in grave condition after morning crash near Antioch
Updated 6/19/2023 8:10 AM
Lake County authorities said one driver in a two-vehicle crash earlier today near Antioch was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital in grave condition.
The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. on U.S. Highway 45 near the Route 173 intersection, according to traffic-monitoring website sigalert.com.
The crash involved a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer, according to initial reports.
Highway 45 and Route 173 are closed in both directions, authorities said. Officials are urging motorists to avoid the area.
