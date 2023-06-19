Batavia's Dick Young Forest Preserve parking lot to be closed for resurfacing

Resurfacing will take place this week at the Nelson Lake Road parking lot of the Dick Young Forest Preserve.

The lot located at 2S326 Nelson Lake Road in Batavia is expected to reopen to the public on July 1.

The main entrance parking lot, at 39W115 Main St., will remain open throughout the construction.

Signs will be posted at the project site, to alert users.

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County asks trail users to obey all signs and barricades and to always use caution when traveling past trucks and equipment on the trail.

For details, visit kaneforest.com.