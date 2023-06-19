Barrington man charged with drug-induced homicide of Lake Barrington man

A Barrington man was indicted by a statewide grand jury on a charge of drug-induced homicide in the death of a Lake Barrington man in December, state and local officials said Monday.

Investigators determined Luke G. Napolitano, 20, sold fentanyl-laced drugs to Joshua Burks, 20, the day before he died of an overdose, according to Lake County sheriff's officials.

Investigators determined Napolitano sold drugs in several counties so the office of Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul was brought in to assist with bringing charges together, officials said.

In addition to drug-induced homicide, the grand jury also indicted Napolitano on unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

"Fentanyl-laced drugs are incredibly dangerous and continue to wreak havoc in communities across our country," Raoul said.

Napolitano is being held in Cook County on other drug-related charges but will be transferred to Lake County jail to face the newest charges.

In order to leave Lake County jail

Napolitano would have to post $100,000, or 10% of the $1 million bail set by a downstate Lee County judge, to be released from jail.

"There is no place in our society for drug pushers who profit from other's struggles," Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said.