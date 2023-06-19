1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Pingree Grove

One person is dead and four were injured in a three-vehicle crash Sunday night in Pingree Grove.

Police said the crash happened at about 7:40 p.m. near the intersection of Route 47 and U.S. Highway 20 when a silver Toyota Prius traveling north on Route 47 crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a silver Ford F-150 on the driver's side, causing the pickup truck to roll onto its side. A yellow Toyota Camry traveling behind the pickup also collided with the Prius.

The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene, police officials said. Two adults were transported to an area hospital, while another adult and juvenile were treated at the scene and released.

Route 47 was closed for more than five hours as investigators examined the crash scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No citations have been issued.