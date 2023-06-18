 

Weekend in Chicago shootings: Five wounded outside Lincoln Park, four killed elsewhere

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 6/18/2023 6:11 PM

Among the shootings in Chicago over the weekend was one early Saturday just outside Lincoln Park in which five people were wounded, including a 17-year-old girl. Four were killed in other shootings.

A group of people were gathered outside on the 1900 block of North Stockton Drive when an argument broke out before someone pulled out a gun and fired shots around 4:40 a.m., Chicago police said.

 

The 17-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Three men who suffered multiple gunshot wounds -- ages 27, 31 and 44 -- took themselves to the same hospital, where all were listed in critical condition, police said.

Earlier Saturday, a man was fatally shot in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. Police responded to a call of a person shot about midnight on the 1600 block of West 80th Street when they found a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said. No arrests were made.

Later, a teenage boy was killed and another critically wounded after someone opened fire Saturday afternoon in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Charges are pending against a suspect in a River North shooting on Saturday that left a man critically wounded.

A person was taken into custody and charges were pending after a man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon on a CTA train near the Chinatown station, Chicago police said.

Another two people were wounded, including a 14-year-old boy, when someone opened fire at them Saturday afternoon in East Garfield Park.

Early Sunday, a man was found shot to death in Woodlawn on the South Side.

And four men were shot, one fatally, in the Austin neighborhood early Sunday.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, check chicago.suntimes.com.

