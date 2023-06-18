Weekend in Chicago shootings: Five wounded outside Lincoln Park, four killed elsewhere

Among the shootings in Chicago over the weekend was one early Saturday just outside Lincoln Park in which five people were wounded, including a 17-year-old girl. Four were killed in other shootings.

A group of people were gathered outside on the 1900 block of North Stockton Drive when an argument broke out before someone pulled out a gun and fired shots around 4:40 a.m., Chicago police said.

The 17-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Three men who suffered multiple gunshot wounds -- ages 27, 31 and 44 -- took themselves to the same hospital, where all were listed in critical condition, police said.

Earlier Saturday, a man was fatally shot in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. Police responded to a call of a person shot about midnight on the 1600 block of West 80th Street when they found a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said. No arrests were made.

Later, a teenage boy was killed and another critically wounded after someone opened fire Saturday afternoon in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Charges are pending against a suspect in a River North shooting on Saturday that left a man critically wounded.

A person was taken into custody and charges were pending after a man was shot in the leg Saturday afternoon on a CTA train near the Chinatown station, Chicago police said.

Another two people were wounded, including a 14-year-old boy, when someone opened fire at them Saturday afternoon in East Garfield Park.

Early Sunday, a man was found shot to death in Woodlawn on the South Side.

And four men were shot, one fatally, in the Austin neighborhood early Sunday.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, check chicago.suntimes.com.