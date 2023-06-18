 

Swedish Day Midsummer Festival features Viking ship, maypole celebration in Geneva

  • Members of the Swedish American Children's Choir assemble to perform during the 113th Swedish Day Midsummer Festival at Good Templar Park in Geneva Sunday. The choir will also be appearing on the MainStage at Geneva's Swedish Days Festival later this week.

  • Visiting from St. Louis, Kristine Mothershead -- along with daughter Sasha Mothershead and husband Lenny Jones -- don Viking gear for a photo op during the 113th Swedish Day Midsummer Festival at Good Templar Park in Geneva Sunday. "I'm originally from Geneva, so this is great," Jones said.

  • Guide Dave Nordin speaks about Geneva's Famous 1893 Viking Ship during the 113th Swedish Day Midsummer Festival at Good Templar Park in Geneva Sunday.

  • A group takes a tour of Geneva's Famous 1893 Viking Ship during the 113th Swedish Day Midsummer Festival at Good Templar Park in Geneva Sunday.

  • Bill Robinson of St. Charles introduces a song before playing the hammer dulcimer during the 113th Swedish Day Midsummer Festival at Good Templar Park in Geneva Sunday.

  • Haley Dugger of Milwaukee shares a laugh with others during the 113th Swedish Day Midsummer Festival at Good Templar Park in Geneva Sunday.

  • Charlie Naugle, 5, of Winfield tosses axes during the 113th Swedish Day Midsummer Festival at Good Templar Park in Geneva Sunday.

Daily Herald report
Updated 6/18/2023 6:10 PM

Visitors to Geneva Sunday had a chance to channel their inner Viking during the 113th Swedish Day Midsummer Festival at Good Templar Park.

The festival celebrates the Scandinavian celebration of Midsommar, the longest day of the year.

 

It hardly seemed like a long day to visitors, who enjoyed hourly Viking ship tours, storytelling, dancing, kids' games, an arts and crafts fair, Scandinavian food, a maypole celebration, live music and carnival games.

