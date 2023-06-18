Swedish Day Midsummer Festival features Viking ship, maypole celebration in Geneva
Updated 6/18/2023 6:10 PM
Visitors to Geneva Sunday had a chance to channel their inner Viking during the 113th Swedish Day Midsummer Festival at Good Templar Park.
The festival celebrates the Scandinavian celebration of Midsommar, the longest day of the year.
It hardly seemed like a long day to visitors, who enjoyed hourly Viking ship tours, storytelling, dancing, kids' games, an arts and crafts fair, Scandinavian food, a maypole celebration, live music and carnival games.
