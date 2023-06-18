Former Fremd student killed, twin brother severely injured in Maryland crash

Christian Cox is recovering from injuries suffered in an accident that killed his twin brother. Courtesy of the Cox Family

An 18-year-old former Fremd High School student is recovering from injuries suffered in a crash that killed his twin brother last week in Maryland, where the two were attending high school.

Their dad, who spent Father's Day at the hospital with the son who survived the crash, has set up two GoFundMe accounts -- one for funeral expenses and another for hospital and rehab costs.

Ethan Cox was killed and Christian Cox severely injured when the 2004 Infiniti Ethan was driving was struck head-on June 11 in Prince Frederick, Maryland, according to published reports.

Ethan Cox was pronounced dead at Calvert Health Medical Center.

Christian, a passenger in the front seat, was flown to the University of Maryland Capitol Region Medical Center.

The boys' father, Steve Cox, an Army sergeant 1st class stationed at the Nike Army U.S. Army Reserve Center in Arlington Heights, said he and their mother were divorced but had lived as a family in Maryland when the twins were younger.

Since Steve Cox had been scheduled to be relocated, he said, the two boys moved from Rolling Meadows and had been staying with their mother in Lusby, Maryland. Both were going to attend their senior year at Patuxent High School in Calvert County and graduate in 2024.

He said the twins had been visiting a friend from their middle school days and were on their way back to their mother's house when the crash occurred. The protection offered within the car was not enough to save them.

"They had their safety equipment on, seat belts on, air bags deployed," he said. "All we could donate were (Ethan's) eyes. That's how bad it was."

Steve Cox said his sons were about to begin summer football camp this week.

"(Christian is) definitely not going to be running cross country or playing football anytime soon," he said;

Cox said Christian has undergone surgery for a ruptured disc in his lower back, and had surgery on his left knee, which was lacerated to the bone and had an air bubble.

In addition, he has a broken upper left arm, a fractured right hand, a broken left toe and a bruised aorta.

"He had a concussion, but luckily so far, he is responsive, and CT scans are showing no signs of any brain damage," he said.

Cox said his son is in good spirits and trying to get healed in time for his brother's funeral service, which is scheduled for Saturday in Lusby.

Cox said Christian's goal is to join the military, but with the injuries, "I don't know if he'll be able to serve his country like he wanted to."

The GoFundMe for Christian, who will undergo intense physical therapy at an inpatient clinic, will help pay for a ramp, railings and expenses not covered by insurance.

Ethan loved playing computer games with his brother and friends and was also involved in football and track, his dad said.

Ethan's goal, Cox said, was to join the United States Space Force with his brother.

"He was just a kindhearted, helpful boy," he said.

The GoFundMe page for Ethan's funeral expenses links to an obituary that describes him as enjoying being outdoors, hiking, going to the beach, fishing and diving for lobsters and having a "wonderful smile" and an "infectious laugh."

The GoFundMe page urges viewers to "Remember to always hug, kiss, dap, and tell those you care about how much they mean to you."