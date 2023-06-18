Firefighters rescue man, cat from Naperville home

Firefighters rescued a man and a cat from a burning home in Naperville Saturday afternoon.

The man was removed from the kitchen and taken to Edward Hospital as a precaution for minor smoke inhalation.

The cat was rescued from the basement and is in good condition.

The home, in the 1500 block of Maple Knoll Court, has been deemed uninhabitable.

Firefighters were called to the single-family home at 2:10 p.m. Saturday after a resident reported the fire. On arrival, they saw heavy smoke escaping the home through the front door.

The main body of the fire was put out within 15 minutes of the initial call.

There were no injuries to firefighters, and the fire is under investigation.

The Naperville fire department deployed four engines, two ladder trucks, one squad, two ambulances, two shift commanders and a medic.

One of the engines used a hand line to extinguish the fire in the kitchen while the medic evaluated the patient.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Naperville Police Department and the city's transportation, engineering and development department, which deemed the house uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross was contacted on behalf of the residents.

The Bolingbrook Fire Department, the Plainfield Fire Protection District, the West Chicago Fire Protection District, the Wheaton Fire Department, the Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District and the Oswego Fire Protection District provided coverage for Naperville fire stations.