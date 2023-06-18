At least 20 shot, 1 fatally, near Willowbrook after Juneteenth celebration turns violent

Police tape blocks an area at the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in an unincorporated area near Willowbrook. AP Photo/Matt Marton

DuPage County sheriff's office investigators are interviewing "people of interest" from an early Sunday morning shooting near Willowbrook that left one person dead and at least 20 others injured.

Sheriff's spokesman Robert Carroll declined to provide details about the shooting. However, he said investigators were interviewing persons of interest. As of noon, however, no arrests had been made.

Tri-State Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Steve Vogel said the shooting took place about 12:30 a.m. on Route 83 near Honey Suckle Lane. A large group was gathered for a Juneteenth celebration in a strip mall parking lot that turned violent, witnesses said.

A DuPage County sheriff's office official said Sunday morning that at least 20 individuals had been shot, one fatally.

"The motive behind this incident is unclear," said Eric Swanson, deputy chief at the sheriff's office. "We transported numerous victims from the scene. Others just walked into area hospitals."

"It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration; we just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped," witness Markeshia Avery told ABC 7 Chicago. "They just kept going. After that, we literally scattered away,"

Two of those shot are in critical condition, while others suffered what fire officials said were "graze wounds."

"We were all just out, and, next thing you know shots just kept going off; everybody ran, and it was chaos," witness Craig Lotcie said to ABC 7 Chicago.

Victims were taken to hospitals in DuPage, Cook and Will counties.

A police presence remained on the scene investigating at about noon, and debris could be seen covering the ground after the incident.

"We just heard gunshots; at first it was one, but then it was a whole bunch of gunshots. After then we started running like, 'yo.' I looked at my friend, and we took off, running like crazy," witness Zaviar Sheikh said.

At least one nearby resident said he has complained to police about the large gatherings at the strip mall that happen annually around Juneteenth and July 4th.

"We've had multiple conversations with police about this," said Rick Wagner, who lives in Burr Ridge in a neighborhood across Route 83 from the strip mall. "It wasn't like nobody knew what was happening or what the possibility was. But nobody did anything."

He said he spoke to DuPage County sheriff's deputies who were monitoring the strip mall at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. At that time, he said, about four squads were at the strip mall, where he estimated about 300 to 400 people had gathered.

"It was like cars everywhere," Wagner said, adding there was enough room for a single lane of cars to get through the lot.

When he asked deputies about the large gathering, he said deputies responded that there was nothing they could do other than monitor the situation.

The sheriff's office asked that anyone with information call (630) 407-2400.

• ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report