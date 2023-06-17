Charges expected after 70-year-old motorcyclist dies from crash with pickup in Geneva, police say

Geneva police said charges are expected after a 70-year-old Bloomingdale motorcyclist died as a result of a crash with a pickup truck Saturday afternoon on Route 38 in Geneva.

Geneva police said a preliminary investigation indicates the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado heading west veered into the eastbound lanes, crashing head-on with the 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle at about 1:45 p.m. just east of the intersection of Route 38 and Crissey Avenue.

The motorcyclist was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where he was pronounced dead at 2:17 p.m. He was not identified pending notification of family members.

Police said a 24-year-old Aurora man was driving the pickup truck and had three other passengers with him. No one in that car was injured, and police said it didn't appear speed or alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

The intersection and other portions of Route 38 were closed for a time. Geneva police and Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash.