Bond set at $200,000 for Mundelein man accused of carjacking someone at gunpoint

Bond was set at $200,000 for a 24-year-old Mundelein man accused of attempting to steal another man's car at gunpoint while the victim's grandson was inside on Friday afternoon in Naperville.

Anton Cross, of the 26200 block of North Walnut Avenue, is charged with three felony counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He currently is on parole for a second-degree murder conviction. His parole expires Jan. 30, 2024.

Naperville police responded to a call of an attempted carjacking in the 1300 block of McDowell Road. About 40 minutes later, someone called 911 about a suspicious man hiding in the bushes near Hinterlong Lane, about a mile and a half away from the carjacking location.

Officers responded and identified the man as Cross.

During the chase, a loaded Glock handgun fell from Cross' pocket, police said.

He was taken into custody afterward. An investigation found Cross had approached the man while he was putting his grandson in the car and asked for directions, police said.

During the interaction, Cross pulled out a gun and demanded the keys. When the man refused, Cross fled the scene, police said.

No one was injured.