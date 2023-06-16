Two cars crash near Lake Zurich, one catches fire

Two vehicles crashed and one caught fire Friday afternoon in an unincorporated area near Lake Zurich.

At the time of the accident, tree trimming services were working on the west side of Fairfield Road near Milton Road, reducing traffic to one lane, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.

A 2015 Jeep SUV was initially stopped heading north. The driver decided to turn around to avoid traffic and began making a three-point turn on Fairfield Road. A 2020 Hyundai sedan was headed south on Fairfield and did not see the Jeep due to a curve in the road, according to police.

The Hyundai struck the Jeep on the passenger side, then burst into flames with the driver still inside, police reported.

A good Samaritan driving a water truck was reported extinguishing the fire with water from their truck. Police said they are still attempting to identify that person, who may have saved the Hyundai driver's life.

Both drivers involved in the accident sustained numerous fractures and were transported to area hospitals. Police reported that the driver of the Jeep SUV received a citation for making an illegal U-turn.