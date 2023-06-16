Pickleball a sure shot for new Naperville business

In addition to 11 indoor courts, Sure Shot Pickleball will feature a lounge, pro shop and offer pro training to beginners and seasoned players. Rendering courtesy of Sure Shot Pickleball

Sure Shot Pickleball will open in Naperville in August. The facility will offer 11 dedicated indoor courts for pickleball. Rendering courtesy of Sure Shot Pickleball

Pickleball mania is driving the opening of indoor court facilities across the suburbs, with the latest coming to Naperville in August.

Sure Shot Pickleball will open in a former trampoline park and sports venue at 2244 Corporate Lane. The new facility will feature 11 indoor courts, changing areas, a lounge where players can catch games on TV, a pro shop and space for private events. The club also will offer trainers to picklers of all abilities to learn how to play or improve their game.

"Our goal is to create a vibrant and inclusive community of pickleball enthusiasts while offering a top-notch facility that meets the needs of players at every level," said Tim Kelly, co-owner of Sure Shot Pickleball. "With our exceptional amenities and commitment to excellence, we aim to elevate the pickleball experience for all."

Created in 1965, pickleball has grown in popularity in recent years and has become the fastest-growing sport in the country. A 2023 Sports & Fitness Industry in Association report showed more than 8.9 million Americans play pickleball, up from the 4.8 million noted in the association's 2022 report.

In 2019, USA Pickleball, the governing agency for the sport, listed 8,000 pickleball courts on its Places2Play site, noting that an average of 110 courts were being added monthly.

Across the suburbs, park districts are converting tennis courts to pickleball courts to help keep up with demand.

"Pickleball is not a fad; it's here to stay," Kelly said.

In April, tennis greats Andre Agassi and John McEnroe competed in ESPN's first Pickleball Slam tournament.

"It's incredible to see the far reach of pickleball from where it all started in the late 60s," Kelly added.

While other indoor facilities offer court time for picklers, Kelly said they often have to compete with other sports. The Naperville facility will be dedicated to pickleball, offering picklers a better shot at court time.

Sure Shot Pickleball is offering picklers a special membership rate of $399. That includes the rest of 2023 and all of 2024 if they join before the club opens in August.

For additional information, visit sureshotpickleball.com.