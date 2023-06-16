Naperville man charged with failing to turn in guns when FOID was revoked

A Naperville man faces gun charges, including that he failed to turn in his weapons and firearm owner identification card after the card had been revoked.

Gerald Foxx Jr., 42, of the 400 block of Brad Court, is charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card; two misdemeanor counts of failure to surrender a FOID card and/or failure to complete a firearm disposition record; and one misdemeanor count of possession of ammunition without a valid FOID card.

Illinois State Police told Naperville police in late May that his FOID and concealed-carry license had been revoked.

On Thursday, Naperville police arrested Foxx. They say he had two handguns. DuPage County court records say they were Glock 9 mm guns.

Bail was set at $25,000 Friday. Foxx would need to post $2,500 to be freed pretrial.

State law requires FOID holders to surrender their licenses and guns within 48 hours after they have received notice of revocation.