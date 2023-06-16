Lake County property transfers for May 8-12, 2023
Antioch
$370,000; 40921 N Nevelier Drive, Antioch; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Richard A Bradek to Steven J Boron
$340,000; 660 Collier Drive, Antioch; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Patrick Wiltzius to Jason R Nelson
$340,000; 1835 Overview Circle, Antioch; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Nicholas Albert Degeorge to Philip Gregory Mack
$282,500; 277 Ida Ave., Antioch; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Ronald H Nielsen to Christopher Miller
$215,000; 40194 N Darrow Drive, Antioch; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Morreale Trust to Bridget Lavelle
$165,000; 133 North Ave., Antioch; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Ccrd Global LLC to Angeldream Homes LLC
Deerfield
$375,000; 119 Mulberry Road, Deerfield; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Carrie Kaye Wilen to Nicholas Wasilowski
$310,000; 422 Kelburn Rd Unit 221, Deerfield; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Hengdi Lian to Gaston Oliveira
$120,000; 11736 W Half Day Road, Deerfield; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Donna S Meadows to Gw 1300 Half Day Rd Property LLC
Fox Lake
$109,000; 7413 Clarendon Ct Unit 70, Fox Lake; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Sharon A Zehner to Carol Novak
Grayslake
$585,000; 18771 W Brooke Ave., Grayslake; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Michael Schuette to John W Richardson
$430,000; 476 Wood Duck Court, Grayslake; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Edward Sax to Ilija Donev
$310,000; 33156 N Sunset Ave., Grayslake; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Theresa L Surdez to Brandon M Bauer
$165,000; 888 E Belvidere Rd Unit 315, Grayslake; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Dicara Trust to Gentle Giant Holdings LLC
$165,000; 18711 W Gages Lake Road, Grayslake; Sold on May 8, 2023, by David Cramer to Samuel Voltz
Gurnee
$575,000; 18139 W Pond Ridge Circle, Gurnee; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Brian G Kraenzle to Hans J Thottukandathill
$455,000; 6200 Wildflower Lane, Gurnee; Sold on May 12, 2023, by David L Curtin to Shaun Sharrett
$450,000; 34145 N Partridge Lane, Gurnee; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Mahesh Kanna Ramaraj to Jose E Bernal
$420,000; 7489 Korbel Drive, Gurnee; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Bharat J Gokalgandhi to Artis John Freeman
$305,000; 6063 Morningside Court, Gurnee; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Muhammad Tariq
$250,000; 4219 Blackstone Ave., Gurnee; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Sheri Stevens Parker to Felipe Perea Nicolas
$205,000; 707 Shepard Court, Gurnee; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Bino & Sons LLC to Suzana Astafovic
$135,000; 911 Campbell Drive, Gurnee; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Paula M Neal to Michael Comparini
Hainesville
$325,000; 202 Stillwater Drive, Hainesville; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Stephanie A Bernardi to Jose L Olivares Jr
Hawthorn Woods
$785,000; 137 Brookside Circle, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on May 8, 2023, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Mark Abermoske
$600,000; 21036 W Columbia Court, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Eric G Schwarzenbach to Nikolina R Halacheva
Highland Park
$649,000; 1095 Andean Place, Highland Park; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Alex Vicari
$380,000; 1269 Cavell Ave., Highland Park; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Olesia Tyschenko to Affordable Housing Corp Of Lake
$132,000; 2674 Oak St., Highland Park; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Sean Logan to Leander Properties LLC
Highwood
$273,000; 430 Lake View Ave Unit 2B, Highwood; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Urszula B Krol to Marian Mcnair
Kildeer
$733,000; 20524 W Spyglass Court, Kildeer; Sold on May 12, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Norman Bates
$210,000; 23972 N Red Oak Court, Kildeer; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Preserve Development LLC to Todd Sharp
Lake Bluff
$612,000; 270 Kohl Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Blue Sky White Sand Trust to Connor Hutchison
$503,500; 510 Sunset Terrace, Lake Bluff; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Marvin E Vieth to William Wiegand
$370,000; 1118 Quassey Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Paula M Berger to Robert Lyle Nelson II
Lake Forest
$591,000; 578 Ivy Court, Lake Forest; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Raymond F Pawlak Trust to Yelena Chernyak
$560,000; 105 E Laurel Ave Unit 205, Lake Forest; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Matthew J Pannier to Charles R Bull
Lake Villa
$327,500; 39659 N Beck Road, Lake Villa; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Alexandra Resnick to Zachary Tuszynski
$275,000; 37317 N Hampshire Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Victoire D Roath to Stacie Sprovieri
$262,000; 615 Roselle Court, Lake Villa; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Geradine C Mang to John Kennedy
$221,000; 1202 Tyler Court, Lake Villa; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Richard James Huber to Stephanie Janssens
$173,500; 18795 W Cottage Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Bootstrap LLC to Kristin C Christenson
$145,000; 203 Lake Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Lisa Ann Andersen to Mindaugas Petrauskas
Lake Zurich
$615,000; 23768 N Overhill Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Roca Builders Inc to Varun Raina
$412,000; 317 Linden Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Tong Dong to Albert A Drozdowski
$405,500; 1106 Pheasant Ridge Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Roberts Trust to Tadeusz Skowyra
$351,000; 144 W Harbor Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Jan P Hook to Andrei Belous
Libertyville
$522,500; 339 Butterfield Lane, Libertyville; Sold on May 10, 2023, by William Uransel to Laura Francois
$517,000; 1961 Saint Andrews Drive, Libertyville; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Kevin E Collins to Mark Ritchey
$485,000; 1122 W Golf Road, Libertyville; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Sathishkumar Gopu to Randal K Moss
$450,000; 1885 Torrey Parkway, Libertyville; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Patrick J Uding to Frederick Schneider
Lincolnshire
$550,000; 204 Westminster Way, Lincolnshire; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Daniel Satinsky to Katrina P Maione
$285,000; 207 Rivershire Ln Unit 205, Lincolnshire; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Arya Trust to Patricia Grace Hyams
Lindenhurst
$290,000; 1804 Elmwood Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Jacqueline J Christian to Nicholas A Shimenetto
$240,000; 439 Ashwood Ct Unit 34-D-4, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Theresa Kennedy to Judith A Frederick
$235,000; 1816 Hazelwood Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Ricky Secor to Shannon Franklin
$102,500; 3022 Falling Waters Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Marlon Hagen to Reiner Villavicencio
Mundelein
$530,000; 585 Killarney Pass Circle, Mundelein; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Steven Shiley to Cory Conner
$530,000; 1000 Ambria Drive, Mundelein; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Marcin Szczepanski to Michael J Markasovic
$494,000; 2610 Fieldcrest Drive, Mundelein; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Michael T Matsunaga to Dustin W Golden
$388,000; 3203 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Wallace Foreman
$275,000; 319 Prospect Ave., Mundelein; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Erin Curry to Sergey Aristov
$180,000; 1268 Bradwell Ln Unit B, Mundelein; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Pamela K Claudin to Elzbieta M Koza
North Chicago
$325,000; 2413 Sherman Ave., North Chicago; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Irmantas Salnis to Nazar Kardash
$194,000; 1121 Victoria Ave., North Chicago; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Acorn Homes LLC to Jerecom Whapoe
$95,000; 1643 Lewis Ave., North Chicago; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Cornelio C Herrera to Oscar Barrera
Round Lake
$205,000; 34399 N Barberry Court, Round Lake; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Ana A Stamoyannos
Round Lake Beach
$245,000; 25 Wildwood Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Juan Amador to Brian Renteria
$229,000; 364 E Lakeview Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Michele Minchillo to Homero Soto
$225,000; 210 S Channel Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 8, 2023, by V I P Holding Co to Javier Dominguez
$192,000; 1159 N East End Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Juan A Garcia Vieyra to Jose A Escobedo
$190,500; 1612 Lotus Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Scott Osborne to Paula C Macedo
$160,000; 24449 W Oak St., Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Marcelino Rodriguez to Manuel Cordova
$151,000; 1057 N Village Dr Unit 2, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Paul X Moran to Theresa Surdez
$105,000; 602 Redwing Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Quintin Vedder to Tlc Residential Properties LLC
Vernon Hills
$770,000; 96 Brook Hill Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Yang Xiao to Maged Habib Ghabbour
$640,000; 270 Ranney Ave., Vernon Hills; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Michael J Harvey to Duke Geem
$415,000; 17 Harbor Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Coleman Trust to Al Adnan Hadi
$165,000; 1006 Centurion Ln Unit 5, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Xiao Lian Xie to Yuting Duan
Wadsworth
$200,000; 37727 N Skokie Hwy., Wadsworth; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Wadsworth Properties LLC to P Clifford Miller
$194,000; 2835 N Augusta Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Vrmtg Asset Trust to Arlen Breve
$115,000; 38600 N Arbor Court, Wadsworth; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Bless Capital LLC to Steven Brodner
$75,000; 40388 N Belle Foret Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on May 10, 2023, by James L Kelly to David M Roberts
Wauconda
$352,000; 110 Honey Hill Drive, Wauconda; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Bojanowski Trust to Steven Thompson
$219,000; 2825 Glacier Way Unit E, Wauconda; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Vicki J English to David Whitescarve
$168,000; 310 Wethington Dr Unit C, Wauconda; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Candice Porten to Mahoney Holdings LLC
Waukegan
$375,000; 2332 S Bonnie Brook Lane, Waukegan; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Michael A Cavazos to Robert Baker
$320,000; 1513 12th St., Waukegan; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Ezell Robins to Norma Campos
$257,000; 1010 W Atlantic Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Luis F Garza to Daniel Garcia
$210,000; 103 N Sumac Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Joshua Nelson to Monserrat Tapia Paredes
$190,000; 909 Low Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Aida A Toledo to Eugene H Martin Jr
$158,000; 2430 Western Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Chicago Asset Management LLC
$150,000; 912 Lenox Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Victoriano Cristobal to Elizabeth Abundes Galiote
Winthrop Harbor
$315,000; 1340 Park Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Nenad Pavlovic to James Brust
$104,500; 714 Landon Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Qismet LLC
Zion
$299,000; 43440 N Lynndale Drive, Zion; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Robert Jenkins to Vladislav Tsvetkov
$285,000; 3608 Rebecca Drive, Zion; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Ryan Sims to Anton Strolz
$159,000; 2409 Elizabeth Ave., Zion; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Nicole Arizmendi Limon to Justin A Alexander
$107,000; 2905 Elizabeth Ave., Zion; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Susan Vanca to Jose E Cosio
• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.