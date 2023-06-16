Lake County property transfers for May 8-12, 2023

Antioch

$370,000; 40921 N Nevelier Drive, Antioch; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Richard A Bradek to Steven J Boron

$340,000; 660 Collier Drive, Antioch; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Patrick Wiltzius to Jason R Nelson

$340,000; 1835 Overview Circle, Antioch; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Nicholas Albert Degeorge to Philip Gregory Mack

$282,500; 277 Ida Ave., Antioch; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Ronald H Nielsen to Christopher Miller

$215,000; 40194 N Darrow Drive, Antioch; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Morreale Trust to Bridget Lavelle

$165,000; 133 North Ave., Antioch; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Ccrd Global LLC to Angeldream Homes LLC

Deerfield

$375,000; 119 Mulberry Road, Deerfield; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Carrie Kaye Wilen to Nicholas Wasilowski

$310,000; 422 Kelburn Rd Unit 221, Deerfield; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Hengdi Lian to Gaston Oliveira

$120,000; 11736 W Half Day Road, Deerfield; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Donna S Meadows to Gw 1300 Half Day Rd Property LLC

Fox Lake

$109,000; 7413 Clarendon Ct Unit 70, Fox Lake; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Sharon A Zehner to Carol Novak

Grayslake

$585,000; 18771 W Brooke Ave., Grayslake; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Michael Schuette to John W Richardson

$430,000; 476 Wood Duck Court, Grayslake; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Edward Sax to Ilija Donev

$310,000; 33156 N Sunset Ave., Grayslake; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Theresa L Surdez to Brandon M Bauer

$165,000; 888 E Belvidere Rd Unit 315, Grayslake; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Dicara Trust to Gentle Giant Holdings LLC

$165,000; 18711 W Gages Lake Road, Grayslake; Sold on May 8, 2023, by David Cramer to Samuel Voltz

Gurnee

$575,000; 18139 W Pond Ridge Circle, Gurnee; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Brian G Kraenzle to Hans J Thottukandathill

$455,000; 6200 Wildflower Lane, Gurnee; Sold on May 12, 2023, by David L Curtin to Shaun Sharrett

$450,000; 34145 N Partridge Lane, Gurnee; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Mahesh Kanna Ramaraj to Jose E Bernal

$420,000; 7489 Korbel Drive, Gurnee; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Bharat J Gokalgandhi to Artis John Freeman

$305,000; 6063 Morningside Court, Gurnee; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to Muhammad Tariq

$250,000; 4219 Blackstone Ave., Gurnee; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Sheri Stevens Parker to Felipe Perea Nicolas

$205,000; 707 Shepard Court, Gurnee; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Bino & Sons LLC to Suzana Astafovic

$135,000; 911 Campbell Drive, Gurnee; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Paula M Neal to Michael Comparini

Hainesville

$325,000; 202 Stillwater Drive, Hainesville; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Stephanie A Bernardi to Jose L Olivares Jr

Hawthorn Woods

$785,000; 137 Brookside Circle, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on May 8, 2023, by William Ryan Homes Inc to Mark Abermoske

$600,000; 21036 W Columbia Court, Hawthorn Woods; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Eric G Schwarzenbach to Nikolina R Halacheva

Highland Park

$649,000; 1095 Andean Place, Highland Park; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Cartus Financial Corp to Alex Vicari

$380,000; 1269 Cavell Ave., Highland Park; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Olesia Tyschenko to Affordable Housing Corp Of Lake

$132,000; 2674 Oak St., Highland Park; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Sean Logan to Leander Properties LLC

Highwood

$273,000; 430 Lake View Ave Unit 2B, Highwood; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Urszula B Krol to Marian Mcnair

Kildeer

$733,000; 20524 W Spyglass Court, Kildeer; Sold on May 12, 2023, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Norman Bates

$210,000; 23972 N Red Oak Court, Kildeer; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Preserve Development LLC to Todd Sharp

Lake Bluff

$612,000; 270 Kohl Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Blue Sky White Sand Trust to Connor Hutchison

$503,500; 510 Sunset Terrace, Lake Bluff; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Marvin E Vieth to William Wiegand

$370,000; 1118 Quassey Ave., Lake Bluff; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Paula M Berger to Robert Lyle Nelson II

Lake Forest

$591,000; 578 Ivy Court, Lake Forest; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Raymond F Pawlak Trust to Yelena Chernyak

$560,000; 105 E Laurel Ave Unit 205, Lake Forest; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Matthew J Pannier to Charles R Bull

Lake Villa

$327,500; 39659 N Beck Road, Lake Villa; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Alexandra Resnick to Zachary Tuszynski

$275,000; 37317 N Hampshire Lane, Lake Villa; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Victoire D Roath to Stacie Sprovieri

$262,000; 615 Roselle Court, Lake Villa; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Geradine C Mang to John Kennedy

$221,000; 1202 Tyler Court, Lake Villa; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Richard James Huber to Stephanie Janssens

$173,500; 18795 W Cottage Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Bootstrap LLC to Kristin C Christenson

$145,000; 203 Lake Ave., Lake Villa; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Lisa Ann Andersen to Mindaugas Petrauskas

Lake Zurich

$615,000; 23768 N Overhill Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Roca Builders Inc to Varun Raina

$412,000; 317 Linden Road, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Tong Dong to Albert A Drozdowski

$405,500; 1106 Pheasant Ridge Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Roberts Trust to Tadeusz Skowyra

$351,000; 144 W Harbor Drive, Lake Zurich; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Jan P Hook to Andrei Belous

Libertyville

$522,500; 339 Butterfield Lane, Libertyville; Sold on May 10, 2023, by William Uransel to Laura Francois

$517,000; 1961 Saint Andrews Drive, Libertyville; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Kevin E Collins to Mark Ritchey

$485,000; 1122 W Golf Road, Libertyville; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Sathishkumar Gopu to Randal K Moss

$450,000; 1885 Torrey Parkway, Libertyville; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Patrick J Uding to Frederick Schneider

Lincolnshire

$550,000; 204 Westminster Way, Lincolnshire; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Daniel Satinsky to Katrina P Maione

$285,000; 207 Rivershire Ln Unit 205, Lincolnshire; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Arya Trust to Patricia Grace Hyams

Lindenhurst

$290,000; 1804 Elmwood Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Jacqueline J Christian to Nicholas A Shimenetto

$240,000; 439 Ashwood Ct Unit 34-D-4, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Theresa Kennedy to Judith A Frederick

$235,000; 1816 Hazelwood Drive, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Ricky Secor to Shannon Franklin

$102,500; 3022 Falling Waters Lane, Lindenhurst; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Marlon Hagen to Reiner Villavicencio

Mundelein

$530,000; 585 Killarney Pass Circle, Mundelein; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Steven Shiley to Cory Conner

$530,000; 1000 Ambria Drive, Mundelein; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Marcin Szczepanski to Michael J Markasovic

$494,000; 2610 Fieldcrest Drive, Mundelein; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Michael T Matsunaga to Dustin W Golden

$388,000; 3203 Martini St., Mundelein; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Calatlantic Group LLC to Wallace Foreman

$275,000; 319 Prospect Ave., Mundelein; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Erin Curry to Sergey Aristov

$180,000; 1268 Bradwell Ln Unit B, Mundelein; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Pamela K Claudin to Elzbieta M Koza

North Chicago

$325,000; 2413 Sherman Ave., North Chicago; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Irmantas Salnis to Nazar Kardash

$194,000; 1121 Victoria Ave., North Chicago; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Acorn Homes LLC to Jerecom Whapoe

$95,000; 1643 Lewis Ave., North Chicago; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Cornelio C Herrera to Oscar Barrera

Round Lake

$205,000; 34399 N Barberry Court, Round Lake; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Fannie Mae to Ana A Stamoyannos

Round Lake Beach

$245,000; 25 Wildwood Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Juan Amador to Brian Renteria

$229,000; 364 E Lakeview Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Michele Minchillo to Homero Soto

$225,000; 210 S Channel Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 8, 2023, by V I P Holding Co to Javier Dominguez

$192,000; 1159 N East End Ave., Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Juan A Garcia Vieyra to Jose A Escobedo

$190,500; 1612 Lotus Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Scott Osborne to Paula C Macedo

$160,000; 24449 W Oak St., Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Marcelino Rodriguez to Manuel Cordova

$151,000; 1057 N Village Dr Unit 2, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Paul X Moran to Theresa Surdez

$105,000; 602 Redwing Drive, Round Lake Beach; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Quintin Vedder to Tlc Residential Properties LLC

Vernon Hills

$770,000; 96 Brook Hill Lane, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Yang Xiao to Maged Habib Ghabbour

$640,000; 270 Ranney Ave., Vernon Hills; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Michael J Harvey to Duke Geem

$415,000; 17 Harbor Drive, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Coleman Trust to Al Adnan Hadi

$165,000; 1006 Centurion Ln Unit 5, Vernon Hills; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Xiao Lian Xie to Yuting Duan

Wadsworth

$200,000; 37727 N Skokie Hwy., Wadsworth; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Wadsworth Properties LLC to P Clifford Miller

$194,000; 2835 N Augusta Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Vrmtg Asset Trust to Arlen Breve

$115,000; 38600 N Arbor Court, Wadsworth; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Bless Capital LLC to Steven Brodner

$75,000; 40388 N Belle Foret Drive, Wadsworth; Sold on May 10, 2023, by James L Kelly to David M Roberts

Wauconda

$352,000; 110 Honey Hill Drive, Wauconda; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Bojanowski Trust to Steven Thompson

$219,000; 2825 Glacier Way Unit E, Wauconda; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Vicki J English to David Whitescarve

$168,000; 310 Wethington Dr Unit C, Wauconda; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Candice Porten to Mahoney Holdings LLC

Waukegan

$375,000; 2332 S Bonnie Brook Lane, Waukegan; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Michael A Cavazos to Robert Baker

$320,000; 1513 12th St., Waukegan; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Ezell Robins to Norma Campos

$257,000; 1010 W Atlantic Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Luis F Garza to Daniel Garcia

$210,000; 103 N Sumac Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 12, 2023, by Joshua Nelson to Monserrat Tapia Paredes

$190,000; 909 Low Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Aida A Toledo to Eugene H Martin Jr

$158,000; 2430 Western Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Chicago Asset Management LLC

$150,000; 912 Lenox Ave., Waukegan; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Victoriano Cristobal to Elizabeth Abundes Galiote

Winthrop Harbor

$315,000; 1340 Park Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Nenad Pavlovic to James Brust

$104,500; 714 Landon Ave., Winthrop Harbor; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Lake County Sheriff to Qismet LLC

Zion

$299,000; 43440 N Lynndale Drive, Zion; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Robert Jenkins to Vladislav Tsvetkov

$285,000; 3608 Rebecca Drive, Zion; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Ryan Sims to Anton Strolz

$159,000; 2409 Elizabeth Ave., Zion; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Nicole Arizmendi Limon to Justin A Alexander

$107,000; 2905 Elizabeth Ave., Zion; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Susan Vanca to Jose E Cosio

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.