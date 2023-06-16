Kane County property transfers for April 24 to May 10, 2023

Algonquin

$450,000; 1840 Haverford Drive, Algonquin; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Erich Tscherwenka to Rune Are

$375,000; 1861 Dorchester Ave., Algonquin; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Brian Armstrong to Brian C Troyan

Aurora

$525,000; 890 Pat Court, Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Sameer N Danthurthy to Ripul Thakur

$468,500; 4161 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Mohan K Janjanam

$465,000; 33 Breckenridge Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by David J Sheppard to Ankur Shrivastava

$445,000; 4172 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Anoop Anoopsadanam Sasidharan

$420,000; 717 Station Blvd, Aurora; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Wendall Boehlje to Vinod Sirigiri

$365,000; 2585 Oak Trails Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Kevin L Theesfeld to Katherine Mary Thielen

$362,000; 140 S River St Unit 2-108B, Aurora; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Irish Ventures Four LLC to Ad Astra Properties LLC

$320,000; 1903 Chase Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Robin M Kalinowski to William Ford

$318,000; 2336 Hudson Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Lionel Rodriguez to Unk Sushil Kumar

$318,000; 2285 Hudson Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Wayne M Edwards to Raviteja Reddy Pachipala

$310,000; 1878 Foxridge Court, Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Daouda Camara to Kathi Jo Farmer

$290,000; 328 Le Grande Blvd, Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Michael Mccullough to Darnell Johnson

$290,000; 2277 Stoughton Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Brian Bertuccioli to Swetha Jalla

$290,000; 1335 Kane St., Aurora; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Adan Pagan to Arshiya Fatima

$287,500; 665 Garfield Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Ronald M Hand to Benjamin T Ford

$285,000; 2488 Stoughton Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Carol A Gilbert to Denise C Byrne

$275,000; 2111 Charleston Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Brenda L Morales to Andrew Scott Martz

$257,500; 418 S Lincoln Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Jorge Aguilar to Jesus Campos

$230,000; 610 Palace St., Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Eleanor L Patenaude to Steve Favela

$222,500; 2406 Wilton Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Gail A Peterson to Nuzhat Islam

$190,000; 937 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Phillip D David to Yuwen Yang

$180,000; 219 N Sumner Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Michael T Wilson Sr to Juaquina Murcio

$180,000; 1120 Dawes St., Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Alicia Avalos to Cristina Castellanos Reyes

$173,000; 2321 Mulberry Court, Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Bankunited Na to German Moreno Hernandez

$164,000; 1373 S Glen Cir Unit B, Aurora; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Lottie Kimbrough to Blanca Esthela Alba

$160,000; 153 Gregory St Unit 6, Aurora; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Arturo Torres to Mark Henry

$154,000; 1402 S Glen Cir Unit B, Aurora; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Josephina A Cervantes to Fredi J Castillo Perez

$141,500; 301 Gregory St Unit 5, Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Jonathan J Hilgenberg to Rtta Investment Group Inc

$70,000; 362 N Farnsworth Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Maria C Martinez to Kendall Partners Ltd

$65,000; 1318 N Randall Road, Aurora; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Herminio Guerrero to Jose Ramirez

Batavia

$510,000; 2S578 Partridge Road, Batavia; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Holly Kammes to Bruce Getowicz

$419,000; 121 Hamlet St., Batavia; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Lsf9 Master Participation Trus to Rita Eylse Dainko

$376,000; 417 Houston St., Batavia; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Pauly D Properties LLC to Elliot Meitzler

Carpentersville

$361,000; 1725 Farmside Drive, Carpentersville; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Melissa Morrison to Syed Zaidi

$242,000; 1859 Endicott Circle, Carpentersville; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Laura Patricia Fletes to Octavio Ugalde

$226,000; 221 Sioux Ave., Carpentersville; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Jose Carlos Acosta to Maria Lilliana Mora Sandoval

$216,500; 11 Evergreen Lane, Carpentersville; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Esmeralda Ceja to David Rivera

$181,000; 801 Silverstone Dr Unit 801, Carpentersville; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Ashley Pozo to Tomasz Bialek

Cary

$155,000; 28825 W Midway St., Cary; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Martin Trust to John Kadlec

East Dundee

$415,000; 302 E 2nd St., East Dundee; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Anthony Sum to Nathan Richard Krueger

Elburn

$456,000; 1240 Independence Ave., Elburn; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Clifton Ronald Howell to Nicholas Mcguire

$420,000; 725 Cherry Circle, Elburn; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Cristian R Barrea to Aaron C Park

$385,000; 625 Gray Ave., Elburn; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Anthony A Kennedy to Matthew Brown

$326,000; 405 N 2nd St., Elburn; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Paul E Wdowicki Land Trust to Jarrett W Burlage

$280,000; 916 Simpson Ave., Elburn; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Elburn Station Development Gro to Shodeen Homes LLC

$68,000; 703 Virginia St., Elburn; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Elburn Station Unit 1 Developm to Shodeen Homes LLC

Elgin

$744,000; 3531 S Riding Rdg, Elgin; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Toll Il Lp to Michael Shawn Flynn

$678,500; 3533 S Riding Rdg, Elgin; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Toll Il Lp to Brock Baer

$600,000; 40W800 Stoneridge Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 5, 2023, by William L Anthony to Jerry E Purdy

$551,000; 3742 Peregrine Way, Elgin; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Birenkumar S Shah

$506,000; 3556 Doral Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Toll Il Lp to Anthony Koronkowski

$500,500; 768 Redmond Place, Elgin; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Venkata Anand Srivardhan Kundurty

$500,000; 4354 Rudyard Kipling Road, Elgin; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Mehr Mohajer Esfahani to Edward Turner

$495,000; 627 Tuscan Vw, Elgin; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Kovacs Family Trust Trustee to Janice K Henderson

$415,000; 8N415 Shady Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Robert J Meyers to Lisa Gannon

$362,500; 1263 Falcon Ridge Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Carlene A Kay to Deval Vyas

$356,000; 1235 Lennoxshire Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Karin Litavecz to Jose Velazquez

$355,000; 1170 Cobblers Crossing, Elgin; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Michele R Swiderski to Evea A Avila

$347,500; 2496 Rolling Rdg, Elgin; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Camille Tasson to Joseph T Gagliano

$346,500; 578 N Lyle Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Herminio Gonzalez to Arely Marlene Lopez Michaka

$315,000; 1989 Sandy Creek Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Liene Zuika to Brian Mooberry

$307,000; 1980 Aronomink Circle, Elgin; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Nancy Ortiz to Luis Vinueza Robles

$305,000; 721 Parkway Ave., Elgin; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Us Bank Trust Na Trustee to Christian Garcia Rios

$296,000; 2085 Valley Creek Drive, Elgin; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Debbie L Basham to J Francis Zaragoza

$290,000; 536 Madison Lane, Elgin; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Michael E Grzelak to Jose L Garcia Mondragon

$283,000; 11N794 Howard Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Megan M Lee to Johan B Garcia

$280,000; 420 Franklin Blvd, Elgin; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Jose C Perez to Terri Gomez

$271,000; 1294 Sebring Circle, Elgin; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Bryan Adam Scarbeary to Shannon Lund

$270,000; 1312 Algonquin Drive, Elgin; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Saqib Anwel to Jovani Gutierrez

$250,000; 512 St. Charles St., Elgin; Sold on May 5, 2023, by J Francisco Villa to Isaiah Reedthomas

$178,000; 669 Congress St., Elgin; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Michael D Kiser to Kellan Eisenbraun

$175,000; 380 Jefferson Ave., Elgin; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Ann L Mapes Trust to Jose G Alvarez Campuzano

$175,000; 321 N Airlite St Unit C, Elgin; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Sara Jagodzinski to Steven Brueggeman

$137,000; 764 Terrace Ct Unit C, Elgin; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Anton Mcclinton to Erick Nazareth Guido Sanchez

$85,000; 801 N Mclean Blvd Unit 324, Elgin; Sold on May 5, 2023, by George E Stretch Trust to John Belo

Geneva

$780,000; 1635 Keim Circle, Geneva; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Erick Jean Francois Pouilly to Frank J Vangetson

$760,000; 39W876 N Hathaway Lane, Geneva; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Michael Oneill to Larry R Gibson

$755,000; 1145 Keim Court, Geneva; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Christopher E Fitzgerald to John E Gilhooly Jr

$455,000; 39W167 Herrington Blvd, Geneva; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Dunne Trust to Lisa Kain

$419,000; 645 Green Meadow Lane, Geneva; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Syed F Quadri to Ravi Kevat

$375,500; 452 Longview Drive, Geneva; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Nicholas D Cross to Joshua Michael Tapp

$334,500; 2522 Lorraine Circle, Geneva; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Karen D Hull to Scott Singer

Gilberts

$275,000; 540 Telluride Drive, Gilberts; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Benjamin B Bertsche to Julian A Segura

Hampshire

$385,000; 317 Century Drive, Hampshire; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Jeremy Bloomberg to Rachel Domenech

$320,000; 514 Jessamine Lane, Hampshire; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Kristopher R Gourdouze to Lisa M Rucki

$300,000; 14N312 French Road, Hampshire; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Logue Trust to James M Keating

Huntley

$540,500; 13055 W Illinois Drive, Huntley; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Bruce G Thill Trust to Walter J Seyffert

$240,000; 13086 Pennsylvania Ave., Huntley; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Heather Chilo to Frank Hein

$235,000; 13586 Yellow Pine Drive, Huntley; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Wallner Trust to Nancy Reebel

Montgomery

$286,000; 702 S River St., Montgomery; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Linda A Wright to Abel Vasquez

$230,000; 1961 Waverly Way, Montgomery; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Stephanie Sipes to Roberta Ann Dobbins

North Aurora

$400,000; 267 Durham St., North Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to George William Gassman

$350,000; 601 Terry Lane, North Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Francis Kosmach to Jonathan Hunt

$326,000; 324 Ridley St., North Aurora; Sold on May 8, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Usha Umasankar

$267,500; 109 Dee Road, North Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Maria Eva Duron to Luis Fernando Lopez Avila

$250,000; 18 S Lincolnway, North Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Vicki Lynn Staton to Alex Brinka

$242,000; 719 Hidden Creek Lane, North Aurora; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Robert T Barabasz to Jose Rodriguez

$205,000; 194 Abington Lane, North Aurora; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Kristine E Brown to Jesse Lee Parker

$188,000; 305 E Victoria Cir Unit 305, North Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Nino Enterprises Inc to Funmilayo Fakolade

Pingree Grove

$443,000; 1656 Dublin Drive, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 9, 2023, by D R Horton Inc to Kimberly A Youngblood

$418,000; 1570 Prospect Circle, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Renee A Wlas to Kathryn Kostopoulos

$385,000; 1205 Heritage Court, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Janet Little to Jean M Jacobs

$308,000; 267 Maryland Lane, Pingree Grove; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Matthew G Murtaugh to Inomjon Abdurakhmonov

South Elgin

$380,000; 194 S Collins St., South Elgin; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Rick P Bieber to Vitalii Cherniaiev

$290,000; 358 Hancock Ave., South Elgin; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Kendra Anderson to Alex Calderon

$217,000; 685 Renee Drive, South Elgin; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Kane County Sheriff to Garros Properties

$200,000; 720 Riverside Drive, South Elgin; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Heather Buck to Stuart Mendoza

$195,000; 1085 Manchester Court, South Elgin; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Jill Herrera to Eric Quinones

St. Charles

$765,000; 2812 Turnberry Road, St. Charles; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Cully Payne to Dennis J Morrison

$736,000; 40W075 Emily Dickinson Lane, St. Charles; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Owens Trust to Lindsay Antonios

$700,000; 6N511 State Route 31, St. Charles; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Robert Grottke to James Mccaslin

$630,000; 930 Viewpointe Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Joel Barenbrugge to Corey Charlton

$630,000; 1229 Quarterhorse Court, St. Charles; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Robert L Bensman to Jeffrey J Hill

$525,000; 40W105 James Michener Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Kevin Christensen to Kevin Maher

$512,000; 3N894 Thornapple Road, St. Charles; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Daniel F Marcus to Amanda Lee Lapalme

$475,000; 509 Fellows St., St. Charles; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Remark Investments LLC to Thomas Szymanoski

$385,000; 291 Fairhaven Drive, St. Charles; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Bill Svoboda to Brooke Barringer

$335,000; 1332 Elm St., St. Charles; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Black Trust to Austin C Jones

$285,000; 39W960 Silver Glen Road, St. Charles; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Goldenstein Trust to Brian Burk

$135,000; 108 S 14th St., St. Charles; Sold on May 10, 2023, by James L Jezl Jr Trust to Evan Noble

Sugar Grove

$550,000; 822 Indigo Drive, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Aaron L Luettinger to Neal Krokosky

$400,000; 144 Cobbler Lane, Sugar Grove; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Robert Marsico to Bertha Magallon

West Dundee

$525,000; 1416 Walnut Drive, West Dundee; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Daniel L Camp to Quaratul Ain Ismail

$261,000; 711 South St., West Dundee; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Corrie Wimmer to Daniel Black

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.