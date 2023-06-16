Fishing derby for kids Sunday in Lake Zurich
Updated 6/16/2023 10:45 AM
A fishing derby for kids 16 and under will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 18, at Paulus Park, 200 S. Rand Road (Route 12) in Lake Zurich.
Participants must register Sunday at Shelter A near the playground. Fishing can be done from shore or a boat.
Fish categories are bass, muskie, northern, crappie, blue gill perch and walleye. Sizes are determined by length.
The event is catch-and-release. Fish returned to the lake in good condition will receive bonus lengths.
Three tagged largemouth bass will be worth a $50 Bass Pro gift card. Take a picture and go to https://fishtagger.com/ and enter a tag number.
The derby is held in honor of Dick Schick, a village resident and former teacher who ran this free event for 25 years.
Article Comments
