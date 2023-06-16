Fire guts large, three-vehicle garage in Aurora
Updated 6/16/2023 8:21 AM
Aurora Fire Department officials said a large, three-vehicle detached garage near a residence on the 400 block of North View Street was gutted by an early morning fire today.
Firefighters responded to the call just before 12:20 a.m. and notified residents inside the adjacent home, who were unaware of the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
It took 15 minutes to bring the fire under control, officials said.
ComEd workers were called to the scene as well to handle power lines that were downed by the fire.
No damage estimate was immediately available.
One vehicle inside the garage sustained heavy smoke damage, officials reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
