DuPage County property transfers for May 3-10, 2023

Addison

$777,000; 620 N Highlander Way, Addison; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Saba S Norman

$675,000; 693 E Byron Ave., Addison; Sold on May 5, 2023, by David Girardi to Anthony Frank Catanese

$575,000; 117 N May St., Addison; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Miguel Cruz to Ali Amirsavadkouhi

$485,000; 1212 W Holtz Ave., Addison; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Salvatore Bondi to Graciela Mendoza

$400,000; 1550 W Byron Ave., Addison; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Michael J Lestina to Vincenzo Cucinella

$350,500; 22 S Park Ave., Addison; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Integral Dev Corp to Jorge Delatorre

$330,000; 171 N Lombard Road, Addison; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Benjamin Cottomangual

$225,000; 1210 N Foxdale Dr Unit 207, Addison; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Agate 2015 Trust to Donna M Giuliano

Aurora

$525,000; 890 Pat Court, Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Sameer N Danthurthy to Ripul Thakur

$468,500; 4161 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Mohan K Janjanam

$465,000; 33 Breckenridge Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by David J Sheppard to Ankur Shrivastava

$445,000; 4172 Chelsea Manor Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Mi Homes Of Chicago LLC to Anoop Anoopsadanam Sasidharan

$420,000; 717 Station Blvd, Aurora; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Wendall Boehlje to Vinod Sirigiri

$365,000; 2585 Oak Trails Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Kevin L Theesfeld to Katherine Mary Thielen

$362,000; 140 S River St Unit 2-108B, Aurora; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Irish Ventures Four LLC to Ad Astra Properties LLC

$320,000; 1903 Chase Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Robin M Kalinowski to William Ford

$318,000; 2336 Hudson Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Lionel Rodriguez to Unk Sushil Kumar

$318,000; 2285 Hudson Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Wayne M Edwards to Raviteja Reddy Pachipala

$310,000; 1878 Foxridge Court, Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Daouda Camara to Kathi Jo Farmer

$290,000; 328 Le Grande Blvd, Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Michael Mccullough to Darnell Johnson

$290,000; 2277 Stoughton Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Brian Bertuccioli to Swetha Jalla

$290,000; 1335 Kane St., Aurora; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Adan Pagan to Arshiya Fatima

$287,500; 665 Garfield Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Ronald M Hand to Benjamin T Ford

$285,000; 2488 Stoughton Circle, Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Carol A Gilbert to Denise C Byrne

$275,000; 2111 Charleston Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Brenda L Morales to Andrew Scott Martz

$257,500; 418 S Lincoln Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Jorge Aguilar to Jesus Campos

$230,000; 610 Palace St., Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Eleanor L Patenaude to Steve Favela

$222,500; 2406 Wilton Lane, Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Gail A Peterson to Nuzhat Islam

$190,000; 937 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Phillip D David to Yuwen Yang

$180,000; 219 N Sumner Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Michael T Wilson Sr to Juaquina Murcio

$180,000; 1120 Dawes St., Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Alicia Avalos to Cristina Castellanos Reyes

$173,000; 2321 Mulberry Court, Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Bankunited Na to German Moreno Hernandez

$164,000; 1373 S Glen Cir Unit B, Aurora; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Lottie Kimbrough to Blanca Esthela Alba

$160,000; 153 Gregory St Unit 6, Aurora; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Arturo Torres to Mark Henry

$154,000; 1402 S Glen Cir Unit B, Aurora; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Josephina A Cervantes to Fredi J Castillo Perez

$141,500; 301 Gregory St Unit 5, Aurora; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Jonathan J Hilgenberg to Rtta Investment Group Inc

$70,000; 362 N Farnsworth Ave., Aurora; Sold on May 9, 2023, by Maria C Martinez to Kendall Partners Ltd

$65,000; 1318 N Randall Road, Aurora; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Herminio Guerrero to Jose Ramirez

Bensenville

$305,000; 453 S Mason St., Bensenville; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Anguiano Trust to Jose O Carrera Sandoval

$200,000; 135 N Center St., Bensenville; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Gerhard Kallus Estate to Socorro Campuzano

$185,000; 11 W Green St Unit 306, Bensenville; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Michelle Deroso to Jonathan Cain

Bloomingdale

$470,000; 151 Blanchard Court, Bloomingdale; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Rdi Foot & Wear LLC to Kathyann Miller

$300,000; 223 Willow Lane, Bloomingdale; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Wanda Wojtkiewicz to Sangitaben Patel

$250,000; 120 Lakeview Dr Unit 412, Bloomingdale; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Deysi Nicolette Guevara to Kalpana Ramanathan

$237,500; 163 Chatham Ct Unit B, Bloomingdale; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Andrew Jasinski to Farnush Dzhalilov

$184,000; 211 Glengarry Dr Unit 206, Bloomingdale; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Taylor Dombrowski to David Berglind

Burr Ridge

$240,000; 7966 Garfield Ave Unit 112, Burr Ridge; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Kepka Trust to Wegener Welding LLC

Carol Stream

$450,000; 844 Burning Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Samuel Rinaldo to Tieng Q Tran

$425,000; 922 Royal Glen Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on May 3, 2023, by David M Hebeda to Luke Mikkola

$415,500; 308 Antelope Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Terrence W Wilson to Aiman Khair

$375,000; 531 Canyon Trail, Carol Stream; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Richard K Wellner Jr to Rana Al Qaysi

$312,500; 1243 Trinity Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Anthony A Lopez to Albert Lee

$310,000; 793 Daybreak Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Trevino Trust to Tejas Shah

$300,000; 280 Mohawk Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Turner Jr Trust to Rebecca Dorynek

$296,000; 808 Stanford Lane, Carol Stream; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Ali Al Qaisi to Najeeba Siddiqui

$265,000; 1121 Bradbury Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Steven Ray Patton to Adam P Wetzel

$207,500; 1060 Rockport Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Ron Mozalewski to Hubert Grabowski

$197,500; 738 N Gary Ave Unit 104, Carol Stream; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Stephen L Ewalt to Varshit Hirpara

Clarendon Hills

$700,000; 48 Maple St., Clarendon Hills; Sold on May 4, 2023, by James Scheer to Julie L Langdon

$445,000; 241 Coe Road, Clarendon Hills; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Gebhart Trust to Dobrila Missbrenner

$330,000; 412 Mcdaniels Cir Unit 307, Clarendon Hills; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Michael A Rheintgen to Kristine Pearson Chauhan

$249,000; 412 Mcdaniels Circle, Clarendon Hills; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Maureen A Stahmer to Lynn Swatek

Darien

$440,000; 7S729 Grant St., Darien; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Graunke Trust to Nicholas M Bozich

$420,000; 317 Roger Road, Darien; Sold on May 4, 2023, by David A Gallagher to Raymond J Zidarich

$416,000; 1105 Richmond Ave., Darien; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Sandra M Neuenkirchen to William Cheely

$330,000; 1026 Meadowlark Lane, Darien; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Felipe Rosales to Brandon Taylor

$300,000; 17W521 Portsmouth Drive, Darien; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Kaspareit Trust to Michael Rawls

$273,000; 709 79th St Unit 103, Darien; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Tasneem Chathiwala to Thelma Hulka

$270,000; 7918 Knottingham Cir Unit C, Darien; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Ancient City Contracting LLC to Violeta Stanic

Downers Grove

$669,000; 526 Chicago Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Earl F Signer to Tahmina Kahnom

$612,500; 1090 Black Oak Drive, Downers Grove; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Colby Ward Rogers to Matthew R Wilkins

$500,000; 1011 Saylor St., Downers Grove; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Kevin Wheet to Kristen M Falbo

$340,000; 5528 Washington St., Downers Grove; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Maro D Hager to Lok Chi Chan

$290,000; 5940 Belmont Road, Downers Grove; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Grandview Capital LLC to David Schahchzinski

$232,500; 4900 Forest Ave Unit 408, Downers Grove; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Jack Buoscio to Karen Bogulawski

$215,000; 8025 Woodglen Ln Unit 303, Downers Grove; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Christopher Neal Ferrari to Leslie F Hall Jr

$190,000; 4250 Saratoga Ave Unit 108, Downers Grove; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Michael F Weinstein to Svetlana Chepkasova Johnson

$152,000; 2900 Maple Ave Unit 1A, Downers Grove; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust to Philip Stephen Glynn

$145,000; 4129 Saratoga Ave Unit A 104, Downers Grove; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Russell Scott to Maria Ramirez

Elmhurst

$710,000; 771 S Swain Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Blagota Premovic to James A Abenante

$545,000; 304 N Walnut St., Elmhurst; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Randy Hribal to Kristen L Bartucci

$525,000; 449 S Prospect Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Timothy Schiller to T E Mckenna Builders Inc

$525,000; 390 E Madison St., Elmhurst; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Scott Christopher to Kevin H Jeanes

$495,000; 708 N Michigan St., Elmhurst; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Mariusz Baran to Richard A Mills

$439,000; 608 S Hawthorne Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Leto & Jaworsky Trust to Doherty Custom Homes Inc

$435,000; 15W375 Concord St., Elmhurst; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Glen A Kuczwara to David Sessions

$410,000; 715 N Howard Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Ivan Datsiv to Walter Dario Alva Zacarias

$389,000; 794 N Lombard St., Elmhurst; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Jds Business Group LLC to Bruce Howell

$380,000; 450 E Park Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Katherin M Fink to David Chakmakjian

$275,000; 225 S Villa Ave., Elmhurst; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Todd J Thorson to Jacob M Safarik

$175,000; 600 S York St Unit 1D, Elmhurst; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Kingsmead Asset Holding Trust to Benjamin Hoene

Glen Ellyn

$568,000; 348 Indian Drive, Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Joseph Sprovieri to Dylan Scarpato

$452,500; 630 Glendale Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 4, 2023, by John M Ratkovich Trust to Sophia Martell

$400,000; 678 Western Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Paula Wanders to Christopher Crowell

$310,000; 2N111 Diane Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Donna J Kajtsa to Justin Cagle

$295,000; 519 N Main St Unit 4-B-N, Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Lisa A Klank to Danielle Hilgers

$279,000; 432 Dawn Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Dupage County Sheriff to Garrett Knasko

Glendale Heights

$295,000; 2004 Juniper Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Melis Osmonbekov to Bobir Salomov

$285,000; 1788 Frank Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Steven M Panek to Miguel A Berreondo

$275,000; 123 W Altgeld Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Adrin Ferrer to Martha Eliodina Escalante Guzman

$231,000; 2130 Pepperwood Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Johnson Trust to Katie Johnson

$228,000; 1098 Camden Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Lindsey C Young to Kawther Badri

$226,000; 279 Blue Spruce Lane, Glendale Heights; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Blue Spruce Ranch Properties L to Mark Reinhard

$212,000; 60 Shorewood Dr Unit 8-1, Glendale Heights; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Divine Trust to Robert F Renella

$95,000; 238 Shorewood Dr Unit 1B, Glendale Heights; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Silva Trust to 238b Glendale LLC

Hinsdale

$760,000; 433 Bruner Place, Hinsdale; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Patricia A Halperin to Melanna Properties LLC

$500,000; 5539 S Quincy St., Hinsdale; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Mary L Safran to Alexander Hogdahl

$425,000; 644 W Hinsdale Ave., Hinsdale; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Riata Group Inc to Jamie Halerin

Itasca

$645,000; 794 Willow Court, Itasca; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Liarakos Trust to Brad Korinek

Lemont

$581,000; 11S460 Carpenter St., Lemont; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Kwiatkowski Trust to John D Scourtes

Lisle

$622,000; 2086 Mertz Court, Lisle; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Kathleen M Franklin to Kimberly R Knowles

$460,000; 6518 Southbury Court, Lisle; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Carol A Baumgarten to Joshua E Van Bain

$230,000; 1854 Portsmouth Dr Unit 7-6C, Lisle; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Agnes Prusa to Kathleen Basso

$200,000; 6020 Oakwood Dr Unit 2C, Lisle; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Jason D Stachura to Phyllis De Vito Bork

$190,000; 1601 Fairway Dr Unit 2H, Lisle; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Duryel D Thomas to Reetu Singh

$179,000; 2880 Torrey Pine Ln Unit 1C, Lisle; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Gerald Balluff to Mary Beth Bittel

Lombard

$575,000; 1057 Cherry Lane, Lombard; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Sheeda Alam to Abdullgabbar Hamid

$470,000; 1419 Colony Court, Lombard; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Kip Scot Carlson to Gilberto Chaidez

$395,000; 237 N Charlotte St., Lombard; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Shawn O Brien to Benjamin Serrano

$330,000; 1430 S Grace St., Lombard; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Korey Heppner to Brian Kohn

$316,500; 941 S Charlotte St., Lombard; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Jolee A Behen to Hector David Davila Vazquez

$300,000; 379 N Vista Ave., Lombard; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Saleem Mohammed to Isaac Gomez

$280,000; 21W780 Park Ave., Lombard; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Christopher Rohrer to Erik Pearce

$250,000; 2000 Saint Regis Dr Unit 2B, Lombard; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Mauricio Calatayud to Natale B Talluto

$240,000; 1430 S Highland Ave., Lombard; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Michael D Haddad to Emmanuel Rivera

Medinah

$449,500; 22W343 Turner Ave., Medinah; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Mark W Schoenike to Konrad Mokrzycki

Naperville

$830,000; 103 Mackinaw Court, Naperville; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Charles T Newcomb Iii to Bradley Alan Green

$795,000; 1404 English Court, Naperville; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Bhavesh R Gandhi to Jack Joseph Gouty

$727,000; 915 Creekside Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Stephen E Browne to Daniel Mason Bendewald

$715,000; 817 Turnbridge Circle, Naperville; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Yin Trust to Ibrahim Syed

$665,000; 1353 Cortland Drive, Naperville; Sold on May 4, 2023, by John Angele Trust to Josephine Gaba

$531,000; 113 Barley Ave., Naperville; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Steven L Gibson to Brian Donovan

$512,000; 237 Box Car Ave., Naperville; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Cassandra L Bischoff to Alexander Geddes

$450,000; 1116 Greensfield Drive, Naperville; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Yan Mynchenko to Amrutha Prabhu

$445,000; 128 Split Oak Road, Naperville; Sold on May 3, 2023, by David Selman to Phillip Groom

$440,000; 2858 Henley Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Beaux Gallant Godfrey to Brett Zerfass

$405,000; 3040 Saganashkee Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Felix Rehn Gour Wuang to Gayle Hummel

$392,500; 1453 Briarwood Drive, Naperville; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Midland Ira Trustee to Community Housing Advocacy

$380,000; 3S641 Delles Road, Naperville; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Beccamin Trust to Jeff Paul Kilinski

$320,000; 509 Aurora Ave Unit 613, Naperville; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Thomas V Mcevilly to Steven P Hyett

$260,000; 1935 Golden Gate Lane, Naperville; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Abhilash Bandar to Apex Realty Investments I LLC

$250,000; 2052 Yellow Daisy Court, Naperville; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Robert W Mcgrath

$230,000; 90 Midhurst Ct Unit 202D, Naperville; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Kayla J Adams to James Rocks

$191,500; 1312 Mc Dowell Rd Unit 201, Naperville; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Frank J Gentile to Madeline Chieko Dingman

$180,000; 1105 N Mill St Unit 216, Naperville; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Harry J Byrd to Aaron D Graunke

$130,000; 520 Burning Tree Ln Unit 208, Naperville; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Richard Alan Johnson to Michail Dobroserdev

Oak Brook

$525,000; 4 Oak Brook Club Dr Unit G305, Oak Brook; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Hamid Saheb Kashaf to Douglas H Thompson

Roselle

$606,000; 619 Rosedale Ave., Roselle; Sold on May 8, 2023, by David W Keilman to Brijesh Patel

$322,000; 1440 Welland Ct Unit 1370 3, Roselle; Sold on May 4, 2023, by John E Cummings Sr to Graeme D Jones

$320,000; 343 Catalpa Ave., Roselle; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Michael A Zaborowski to Fredrick J Bardgett

$240,000; 330 E Irving Park Road, Roselle; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Susan Farruggio to Howard J Hoffenkamp Jr

$160,000; 756 Prescott Dr Unit 211, Roselle; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Wolfinger Trust to Vahida Dervisevic

Villa Park

$475,500; 550 S Princeton Ave., Villa Park; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Daniel J Kordik to Carlo Siebenschuh

$299,000; 505 N Beverly Ave., Villa Park; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Kevin Allan Swift to Arthur Swanson

$200,000; 1500 S Ardmore Ave Unit 504, Villa Park; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Mccarthy Family Trust to Jeno Muthiah

Warrenville

$530,000; 27W770 Warrenville Road, Warrenville; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to John R Schweiner

$420,000; 30W165 Concord Court, Warrenville; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Scudero Trust to Beth Leopold

$355,000; 3S251 Home Ave., Warrenville; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Elizabeth Lloyd Gilsdorf to Katrina Ouska

$290,000; 30W002 Spruce Court, Warrenville; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Marybeth Bittel to Kelley C Vail

West Chicago

$335,000; 0N320 Sunset Ave., West Chicago; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Lizbeth B Montoya to Jesus Hernandez

$288,000; 963 Ainsley Drive, West Chicago; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Maria F Garcia to Iljal Jamal

$250,000; 28W744 Lester St., West Chicago; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Paul O Sidener to Jose Minjares

Westmont

$650,000; 19 Tartan Lakes Court, Westmont; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Christopher M Murray to Kevin W Doherty

$340,000; 437 Philadelphia Ave., Westmont; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Bella Investments LLC to Maher Khudari

Wheaton

$700,000; 608 E Liberty Drive, Wheaton; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Michael D Wright to Steven Lee Boldt

$650,000; 2S541 Seneca Drive, Wheaton; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Anthony G Sommese to Brittany P Smith

$625,000; 1951 Papworth St., Wheaton; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Carlburg Trust to Thomas Martin Jr

$600,000; 151 S Summit St., Wheaton; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Michael J Szeliga to David M Fry

$460,000; 1218 Westhaven Drive, Wheaton; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Lee J Baker to Erik Swanson

$345,000; 1617 N Summit St., Wheaton; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Brian Robert Hacker to Corinne Lederhouse

$250,000; 1423 College Ave., Wheaton; Sold on May 8, 2023, by 1423 College Ave LLC to Mary Burnitz

$220,000; 1621 Salisbury Ct Unit B, Wheaton; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Kathi Niemann to Jianwen Zhu

$215,000; 1664 Valley Forge Ct Unit B, Wheaton; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Rebecca A Kurtis to Ryan Delghingaro

$215,000; 1588 Timber Trl Unit 23A, Wheaton; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Eric L Peppers to Michelle M Whitman

$105,000; 1426 Stonebridge Cir Unit K4, Wheaton; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Scott R Kolode to Krystian Borkowski

Willowbrook

$127,000; 16W486 Lake Dr Unit 7-103, Willowbrook; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Kimberly M Egly to Al Berenis

Winfield

$465,000; 26W537 Barnes Ave., Winfield; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Lucas Bertram to Alexander J Bassetto

$377,500; 0N460 Kimball Road, Winfield; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Anthony D Gallotta Jr to Nicholas Schuster

$340,000; 28W070 Woodland Drive, Winfield; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Daniel R Lullo to Chad Bosman

$301,000; 0S528 Forest St., Winfield; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Connors Trust to Emma Maureen Ryan

$222,000; 0N163 Windermere Rd Unit 1105, Winfield; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Stough Trust to Susan Moon

Wood Dale

$308,000; 155 N Maple Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Daniel Nelson to Ryszard Falkowski

$303,000; 467 Hiawatha Trl Unit 107 2A, Wood Dale; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Ryan Sauers to Charles Edward Webster

$295,000; 513 George St Unit 5-4, Wood Dale; Sold on May 3, 2023, by William G Doell to Jack Prespa

$145,000; 238 E Irving Park Rd Unit 403, Wood Dale; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Thomas A Moran to Wood Dale Station LLC

Woodridge

$680,000; 9128 Talcott Road, Woodridge; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Qing Fen Chen to Maeshkumar Nayi

$525,000; 3005 71st St., Woodridge; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Randi Wakefield Papa to Eugene J Leifheit

$375,000; 948 Stonebridge Way, Woodridge; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Criterion Homes LLC to Kowal Builders Inc

$345,000; 7740 Dalewood Parkway, Woodridge; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Leah M Herchenbach to Elizabeth George

$236,000; 7801 Valley View Lane, Woodridge; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Duapge County Sheriff to Pavel Urban

$185,000; 7000 Remington Ct Unit 204, Woodridge; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Pat A Mendoza to Lucas Gal

$144,000; 2263 Country Club Dr Unit 25, Woodridge; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Jesica Carillo to Oscar Gabriel

• Information provided by Record Information Services Inc., (630) 557-1000.