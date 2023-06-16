Dist. 304 names new Mill Creek Elementary principal

Petmezas, Sims step up to administrator positions as Barrett becomes superintendent

"I have been met with the warmest welcome by all staff, community members, and families throughout the interview process," said Tim Wyller, who has been hired as the principal for Mill Creek Elementary School in Geneva. Courtesy of Geneva Unit District 304

Tim Wyller has been hired as the principal for Mill Creek Elementary School to replace outgoing principal George Petmezas, who was promoted to Director of Learning and Teaching for Geneva Unit District 304, officials announced in a news release.

Shonette Sims was promoted from that position to Assistant Superintendent of Learning and Teaching, as current Assistant Superintendent of Learning and Teaching Andrew Barrett will be the district's new superintendent after Superintendent Kent Mutchler retires June 30.

All will begin their new roles July 1.

Wyller is the principal of Miller Elementary School in Westmont District 201.

Before that, he was the assistant principal at Ridge Elementary School in Plainfield District 202; an assistant principal at Jane Addams Middle School and the dean of students at Brooks Middle School in the Valley View District District 365U in Romeoville.

Before he became a school administrator, Wyller was a social studies teacher at Jane Addams Middle School and at Brooks Middle School, also in the Valley View District.

Wyller earned a bachelor's degree in health education from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, a master's degree in educational leadership and an education specialist degree in educational leadership from Northern Illinois University. His salary as principal will be $122,000.

Wyller lives in Plainfield with his wife, who also is an educator, and their four children.

Petmezas was principal of Mill Creek Elementary School for the past 12 years. Prior to that, he was the assistant principal of Geneva Middle School North and the special education coordinator in Community High School District 94 of West Chicago.

Petmezas holds a bachelor's degree in special education from Illinois State University, a master's degree in educational leadership from Concordia University and a doctoral degree in educational administration from Aurora University, according to the release.

Petmezas will be paid $142,702 in his new position as director of Learning and Teaching.

There were 42 applicants for the director of Learning and Teaching position left vacant by Sims' promotion.

A committee of school and district administrators, instructional teaching coaches and support staff interviewed six external candidates during the initial round of interviews. Three of them, along with Petmezas, the only internal candidate, were invited to participate in a second round of interviews, according to the release.

"The interview committee unanimously felt that Dr. Petmezas was the clear choice for the position," Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Adam Law said in the release.

"The committee chose Dr. Petmezas based on his years of experience at all three academic levels -- high school, middle school and elementary school. In addition, he was chosen for his proven track record as a leader who builds relationships with all stakeholders."

The Department of Learning and Teaching is responsible for ensuring that the district's educators have the materials, resources and professional development needed to engage, instruct and support students. The department also is charged with evaluating the overall effectiveness of these resources and educational programming, according to the release.

Sims will be paid $156,607 in her new position as assistant superintendent of Learning and Teaching.

Sims has been with the district since July 2004 when she was hired as a Dean of Students at Geneva High School. She held several administrative positions at the high school before serving as the principal of Harrison Street Elementary School for five years. Before this, Sims was a special-education teacher for 11 years.

Sims graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in special education. She also has a master's degree in administration from Aurora University.