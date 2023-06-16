 

Damage from Naperville house fire estimated at $1M

 
Updated 6/16/2023 8:19 AM

A Naperville house sustained an estimated $1 million in damage from an early morning fire that began in the home's attached garage.

No injuries were reported in the blaze that was reported just after 12:30 a.m. today on the 900 block of Julian Court, on the city's near east side.

 

The residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Heavy smoke was showing from the garage when firefighters first arrived, according to fire officials.

Firefighters discovered the fire had spread to the residence and the roof was partially collapsed as well.

It took nearly two hours to bring the fire under control. Firefighters were on scene for more than three hours checking for hot spots and performing salvage operations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The house was deemed uninhabitable.

