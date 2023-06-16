Cook County property transfers for April 24 to May 11, 2023

Arlington Heights

$593,000; 44 N Vail Ave Unit 708, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Mcfayden Trust to Stefan Laxgang

$590,000; 606 E Hackberry Drive, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Siddharth Chauhan to Christopher A Gard

$481,500; 1002 N Vail Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Cynthia Destefano to Joseph Akelian

$420,000; 910 E Appletree Lane, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Lischko Trust to Pmc23 LLC

$415,000; 3346 N Daniels Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Aleksandra Zivanovic Harkavy to Mughundhan Chandrasekar

$365,000; 106 S Phelps Ave., Arlington Heights; Sold on April 27, 2023, by John Wilbrot to Amod A Bhat

$350,000; 3135 N Daniels Court, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Sam Romano to Max Czarnecki

$300,000; 110 S Evergreen Ave Unit 4CS, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Ryan Trust to Lauren Checchin

$251,500; 325 W Ivy Ln Unit 3C, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Ronald L Williams to Jennifer Rettmann

$250,000; 2307 S Goebbert Rd Unit 109, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Vedat Redzheb to Svetlozar Gospodinov

$245,000; 3017 Lynn Ct Unit B, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Mclp Asset Co Inc to Bledar Zylali

$245,000; 1998 N Stillwater Road, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Jonathan Damien Foy to Michelle Renee Dublin

$215,000; 1615 E Central Rd Unit 307A, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Cardoni Trust to Shahid S Siddiqui

$200,000; 1415 E Central Rd Unit 415B, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Pamela J Miller to Yoshida Coleman

$154,500; 2205 Nichols Rd Unit F, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Trena Kaczor to Tiran Inc

$111,500; 4037 Bonhill Dr Unit 2B, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Action Heights LLC to Olena Akalmaz

$95,000; 1845 E Rand Rd Unit L 111, Arlington Heights; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Thomas Craig Alcock to Kicking It Clean Properties Ll

Barrington

$730,000; 430 Westwood Drive, Barrington; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Thomas R Devries to Sherman Shechtman

$350,000; 21072 N 20th St., Barrington; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Alfred M Durband to Daniel David Durband

Bartlett

$500,000; 1448 Polo Drive, Bartlett; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Joseph C Scardine to Frank Aguilera

$460,000; 453 Mayflower Lane, Bartlett; Sold on May 3, 2023, by John Gosinski to Michel M Poblete Iriarte

$425,000; 1360 Newcastle Lane, Bartlett; Sold on May 4, 2023, by Zachary Carney to Patrick Mccue

$400,000; 250 Williamsburg Drive, Bartlett; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Panna Mody to Grzegorz Wojciechowski

$309,000; 132 E Sherman St., Bartlett; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Debora L Sanow to Baschar Bedone

$295,000; 992 Apple Valley Drive, Bartlett; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Syed S Abedi to Bryan Daniel Hernandez

$292,500; 1664 Chatsford Ct Unit 2, Bartlett; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Raymona Akouri to Marta Taniguchi

$291,000; 1269 Summersweet Lane, Bartlett; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Us Bank Na Trustee to Kalpesh P Patel

$285,000; 1327 Summersweet Lane, Bartlett; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Chelsea C Baker to Franklin Jerry Chang

$195,000; 115 Lucille Ct Unit A, Bartlett; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Ruben Arreguin to Viktor Pen

$186,000; 104 Daniel Ct Unit D, Bartlett; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Emilia Rybinska to Andrii Zherebetskyi

Buffalo Grove

$525,500; 525 Caren Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Jeffrey Kaplan to Karen Sossin

$432,000; 242 Taylor Court, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Yury Lishnevsky to Satish Babu Inampudi

$360,500; 458 Patton Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Constance M Mitchell to Yuriy Kamenshchyk

$285,000; 241 E Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Danielle M Rausch to Laurent J Gonzalez Esquivel

$223,000; 351 Town Place Cir Unit 307, Buffalo Grove; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Khuder Katush to Tae Moo Shim

$211,000; 760 Weidner Rd Unit 107, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Neuyen Trust to Stephanie Marie Stitt

$209,000; 300 E Dundee Rd Unit 109, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Brian Knepper to Mikhail Afanasyev

$190,000; 250 Lake Blvd Unit 224, Buffalo Grove; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Erdene Bat to Jean Mitchelle Q Manianglung

Des Plaines

$525,000; 2225 Elmira Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Lech Siemek to Amanda Frey

$382,000; 86 N Westgate Road, Des Plaines; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Anita Mankowska to J Jesus Vallejo Godinez

$377,500; 819 Graceland Ave Unit 407, Des Plaines; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Carl Ramsey to Carol M Oconnell

$360,000; 1754 Whitcomb Ave., Des Plaines; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Nelson Trust to James Unader

$269,000; 900 Lee St Unit 506, Des Plaines; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Ha Dinh to Jelyaz Stefanov

$258,000; 216 S Wolf Road, Des Plaines; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Greg Torkelson to Alex Seidler

$222,000; 405 Country Lane, Des Plaines; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Becherer Trust to Lucas C Peterson

$214,000; 555 Graceland Ave Unit 601, Des Plaines; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Joseph Larocca to Arkadiusz A Sus

$186,000; 9446 Dee Rd Unit 206-F, Des Plaines; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Ryan D Boudakh to Maitri Patel

$165,000; 825 Pearson St Unit 5A, Des Plaines; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Wells Fargo Bank Na Trustee to Chrysc21 Corp

$164,500; 9447 Bay Colony Dr Unit 1S, Des Plaines; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Tasneen Lokhandwala to Eliot Tomasello

$160,000; 9315 Hamilton Ct Unit F, Des Plaines; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Dominik Zurowski to Ninos S Youkhana

$160,000; 8828 N Leslie Ln Unit 205, Des Plaines; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Chicago Title Land Trt Co Ttee to Jasmine Garfias

$158,000; 477 Graceland Ave Unit 1C, Des Plaines; Sold on April 24, 2023, by James J Nichols to Andriy Mostovych

$151,000; 1328 Webford Ave Unit 307, Des Plaines; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Ricky R Benavidez to Danuta Bywalec

$133,000; 1925 E Oakton St Unit 1C, Des Plaines; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Rcf 2 Acquisition Trust to Arcadii Pletosu

$120,000; 1638 S Chestnut St., Des Plaines; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Mark J Dwiel to Penny R Dwiel

Elk Grove Village

$500,000; 661 Oklahoma Way, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Jason R Veldman to Dimitrios James Peter Parhas

$350,000; 278 Greensboro Ct Unit 3, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Katherine Stajniak to Pamela Sang

$340,000; 271 Mimosa Lane, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Todd R Gully to Andrii Tkachuk

$330,000; 56 Ridgewood Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Jaydev D Patel to Scott Triezenberg

$275,000; 450 Landmeier Road, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Vincent P Stahl to Marys Lane Blint LLC

$246,000; 615 Perrie Dr Unit 404-3, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Ann Marie Sabatino to Janet M Marasco

$210,000; 110 Red Fox Ln Unit D6, Elk Grove Village; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Barbara A Singelmann to Liubou Traskevich

Hanover Park

$385,000; 5850 E Beverly Circle, Hanover Park; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Allison G Lopatin to Karan Sharma

$355,000; 1440 Spruce Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Cesar Casas to Sebastian Huszti

$340,000; 7022 Meadowbrook Lane, Hanover Park; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Jandt Trust to Vijay Chauham

$335,000; 6812 West Ave., Hanover Park; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Napoleon Gomez Hernandez to Jasmine Denise Cajigas

$252,500; 7714 Bolton Way, Hanover Park; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Adil Jaffer to Olesia Pylypchuk

Hoffman Estates

$505,000; 1490 Fox Path Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Giuseppe Meschino to Fareed Niroumandpour

$390,000; 4453 Mumford Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Todd A Hindenburg to Alana Davidov

$350,000; 4875 Turnberry Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Sungjae Won to Dong Seong Ro

$335,000; 1680 Pebble Beach Drive, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Crivellone Trust to Vasile Padadi

$325,000; 1065 Apple St., Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Daniel J Greco to Giovanni Diaz Tabares

$272,500; 988 Butter Creek Court, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Sun Young Kim to Chinbat Tumursukh

$244,000; 1520 Fairfield Lane, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Robert Burks to Iram Vimawala

$153,000; 1964 Kenilworth Cir Unit B, Hoffman Estates; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Elizabeth T Quito to Andrew N Kaiser

Inverness

$650,000; 1627 Baldwin Road, Inverness; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Kristian Al Jandro Garcia to Gordon Copeland Newsom

$585,000; 537 Bridgestone Court, Inverness; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Kevin Wever to Ayla Bakar

Lake Barrington

$360,000; 930 Oak Hill Road, Lake Barrington; Sold on May 11, 2023, by Alanne E Ori to Stephen P Sak

Long Grove

$650,000; 4610 Forest Way Circle, Long Grove; Sold on May 10, 2023, by Cezary Bartoszuk to Jeffrey Levy

Mount Prospect

$730,000; 307 Hatlen Ave., Mount Prospect; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Parkway Bank & Trust Co Truste to Ymore Cave

$470,000; 7 S William St., Mount Prospect; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Roger Muhs to Maegan Wheat

$429,000; 116 N Emerson St., Mount Prospect; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Gerald L Farley to Christopher D Lising

$415,000; 1014 N Newberry Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Karen L Kerzek to Mei Chia

$395,000; 5 N Lancaster St., Mount Prospect; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Lukasz Murzyn to Megan Murray

$385,000; 919 S Elmhurst Road, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Falaah Falih to Javier Boyas

$375,000; 1106 S Cherrywood Drive, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Panagiota Kollias to Shabanabanu S Saiyed

$332,000; 2022 E Cayuga Lane, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Brian Lynn Bartlow to Martin D Anderson

$322,500; 120 N Russel St., Mount Prospect; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Alecia M Burns to Molly J Freund

$185,000; 714 Dempster St Unit 212, Mount Prospect; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Ewa Niwa to Kevin Kim

North Barrington

$679,000; 145 Kimberly Road, North Barrington; Sold on May 8, 2023, by Roman Kostyk to Anatolii Guska

Palatine

$640,000; 738 S Mallard Drive, Palatine; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Katovich Trust to Sam Pappas

$500,000; 140 W King Arthur Court, Palatine; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Michael L Juskiewicz to Nicholas Yario

$450,000; 736 E Morris Drive, Palatine; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Hayley Trust to Thomas J Hedrick

$440,000; 401 W Parkside Drive, Palatine; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Jodie K Kim to Saptarshi Goswami

$375,000; 1758 S Brockway St., Palatine; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Stewart Trust to Waldemar Parol

$350,000; 152 E Daniels Road, Palatine; Sold on April 25, 2023, by John D Powers to Utopia Home Solutions LLC

$340,000; 648 E Tahoe Trail, Palatine; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Rogers Trust to Scott Moens

$320,000; 818 N Auburn Woods Drive, Palatine; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Caroline E Gunter to Kateryan Sanagurska

$253,000; 55 S Hale St Unit 108, Palatine; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Maren C Messenger to Brittany Clum Pieper

$230,000; 866 E Carriage Ln Unit 7, Palatine; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Giana Sitz to Dennis Kroen

$210,000; 1243 E Baldwin Ln Unit 506, Palatine; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Alana Francisco to Ivan Koziuk

$200,000; 1414 N Sterling Ave Unit 102, Palatine; Sold on April 24, 2023, by James P Graszer to Michael Graszer

$180,000; 1951 N Hicks Rd Unit 211, Palatine; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Samantha Larsen to Vcm 918 Lake LLC

$160,000; 896 S Plum Grove Rd Unit 217, Palatine; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Alexandre Yufa to Sergii Latsyshyn

$140,500; 1277 Wyndham Ln Unit 102, Palatine; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Xiaoqiang Wang to Ally Rosenthal

$113,500; 1 Renaissance Pl Unit 115, Palatine; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Sara Massier to Robert Goldberg

Prospect Heights

$445,000; 01 E Elaine Circle, Prospect Heights; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Kenneth Petrowski to Randy F Goldman

$179,000; 1065 Cove Dr Unit 140A, Prospect Heights; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Mary K Debaets to Gloria M Hradecky

$175,000; 926 E Old Willow Rd Unit 201, Prospect Heights; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Mariusz Plaza to Wlodrzimerz Geber

Rolling Meadows

$305,000; 3609 Falcon Ct S, Rolling Meadows; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Keith P Hoffman to Ryan A Hamann

$280,000; 2806 Hawk Lane, Rolling Meadows; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Daniel John Rodriguez to Catherine Moore

$210,000; 4730 Calvert Dr Unit B2, Rolling Meadows; Sold on April 27, 2023, by John Downing to Aisha Seth

$200,000; 5400 Astor Ln Unit 417, Rolling Meadows; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Shailendra K Sinha to Marcus M Stava

$131,000; 2408 Algonquin Rd Unit 05, Rolling Meadows; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Elizabeth A Wiggins to David Anthony Masciola Jr

Roselle

$606,000; 619 Rosedale Ave., Roselle; Sold on May 8, 2023, by David W Keilman to Brijesh Patel

$322,000; 1440 Welland Ct Unit 1370 3, Roselle; Sold on May 4, 2023, by John E Cummings Sr to Graeme D Jones

$320,000; 343 Catalpa Ave., Roselle; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Michael A Zaborowski to Fredrick J Bardgett

$240,000; 330 E Irving Park Road, Roselle; Sold on May 3, 2023, by Susan Farruggio to Howard J Hoffenkamp Jr

$160,000; 756 Prescott Dr Unit 211, Roselle; Sold on May 5, 2023, by Wolfinger Trust to Vahida Dervisevic

Schaumburg

$545,000; 2217 Parkside Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on April 27, 2023, by D R Horton Inc Midwest to Mehak Gul Haq

$500,000; 133 S Knollwood Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Marat Begaliev to Batbayar Davaasukh

$458,000; 620 Scott Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Dimitrios James Peter Parhas to Jose Soto

$430,000; 2050 Hickory Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Klaudia Ozga to Alexandru M Oancea

$415,000; 1454 Lincoln St., Schaumburg; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Deutsche Bank Natl Trt Co Ttee to Jagdish Sandhu

$391,000; 1862 Keystone Place, Schaumburg; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Everest Property Mangement Inc to Muhammad Abbasi

$374,000; 229 S Salem Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Joshua G Budruweit to Sijia Liu

$370,000; 211 W Beech Drive, Schaumburg; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Izabela Mendys to Steve M Ratajczyk

$300,000; 711 Duxbury Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Parkway Bank & Trust Co Truste to Ralph Polinski

$270,000; 602 Sturnbridge Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Nancy Wojcik to Ferhat Batuhan Babaozu

$270,000; 1818 Fenwick Court, Schaumburg; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Festival Properties LLC to Jailin Morales

$266,000; 225 Webster Lane, Schaumburg; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Matthew J Mchugh to Selena Latic

$260,000; 1827 Grove Ave., Schaumburg; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Lauren Dylla to David C Paprocki

$257,500; 1251 Williamsburg Dr Unit D2, Schaumburg; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Jory Engel to Vitalii Yednakovskyi

$255,000; 2766 College Hill Cir Unit 264, Schaumburg; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Innovative Property Management to Troy Foster

$235,000; 1012 Denham Place, Schaumburg; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Wheeler Financial Inc to Roxandra Moga

$225,000; 70 Larch Ct Unit 21, Schaumburg; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Dong Kyu Jung to Brian Donaldson

$94,000; 1463 Mercury Dr Unit 328, Schaumburg; Sold on April 27, 2023, by Jouzafin E Younan to Margaret Esho Hermiz

Streamwood

$300,000; 14 Harrison Lane, Streamwood; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Izabella Szastak to Aleksander A Szastak

$290,000; 171 Lasalle Road, Streamwood; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Susan Rochelle Gioia to Carlos O Nene

$238,000; 1333 Beverly Lane, Streamwood; Sold on April 27, 2023, by David C Jenkins to Chandrakant S Patel

$237,000; 20 Coolidge Ct Unit B, Streamwood; Sold on April 24, 2023, by Julie A Cronin to Augustiq Construction LLC

$235,000; 246 Acorn Drive, Streamwood; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Loretta Yuen to Shri Ram

$225,000; 214 Ivy Ct Unit 214, Streamwood; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Brian Scholz to Matthew Cloud

$220,000; 632 Hayward Ave., Streamwood; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Brieger Trust to Grandview Capital LLC

$196,000; 244 Green Court, Streamwood; Sold on April 25, 2023, by Judicial Sales Corp to Klb Holdings LLC

Wheeling

$325,000; 679 Prestwick Lane, Wheeling; Sold on April 26, 2023, by Shellest Trust to Nazira Toktobekova

$205,000; 1012 Harbour Dr Unit 1A, Wheeling; Sold on April 24, 2023, by David E Rohrer to Four Star Homes LLC

