Batavia school district, library, city, park district collaborate to help keep city safer for pedestrians

A teen bicyclist was hit in the crosswalk of Batavia and Union avenues on May 31. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Batavia Unit District 101, Batavia Park District, Batavia Public Library and the city of Batavia have joined forces to launch a safety sign campaign aimed at promoting a safer environment for pedestrians.

According to a news release from the school district, the initiative comes in response to recent crashes involving bicyclists in Batavia. The goal is to increase awareness and encourage responsible driving to reduce the risk of crashes.

"Our hearts go out to the families who have been affected by the recent tragedies on our roadways," Holly Deitchman, communications manager at District 101, said in the release. "The focus of our awareness campaign is to remind drivers to pass through our community with care. We want our community members to enjoy their summer and spend time outdoors."

According to the release, drivers can help by driving more carefully, and pedestrians should be aware of their surroundings, and should not assume that vehicles will stop, even if in a crosswalk.

"But we ask you to do so with care. Whether you are biking our trail system, walking to or from Hall Quarry Beach, or simply visiting our downtown businesses and library, we encourage drivers and pedestrians to take extra caution," Deitchman said.