$2.8 million fine for operator of Gurnee pizza factory where worker was killed

Miracapo Pizza Co. faces $2.8 million in penalties after federal investigators determined safety failures and a lack of training at their frozen pizza manufacturing plant in Gurnee contributed to the death of a 29-year-old employee there in December.

Leily Lopez-Hernandez died of sharp-force and crushing injuries, according to an autopsy performed by the Lake County coroner's office.

OSHA cited Miracapo Pizza Co. with 16 willful egregious violations, the most severe designation, as well as one willful violation and 12 serious violations, according to a news release issued Friday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

A statement released by Miracapo Pizza Co. Friday said while the company disagreed with OSHA's findings it remains committed to arriving at the best possible outcome for all.

"Safety has always been and will continue to be a core value for our Company," the statement read.

Authorities said Lopez-Hernandez, who was a temporary worker employed by Waukegan-based XCEL Staffing Solutions LLC, was using compressed air to clean a spiral conveyor when her head became caught in the machinery.

Investigators found that temporary workers had not been trained or given the authority to stop equipment from moving before cleaning, authorities said.

The Elk Grove Village-based company, which also does business as Little Lady Foods, has made more than 1 billion pizzas over the last 10 years, mostly for store brands, according to its website.