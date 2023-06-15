Wheeling man held without bail following two gun-related altercations

A 20-year-old Wheeling man has been charged with burglary, aggravated battery and mob action after, authorities say, video showed him and two other defendants threatening a man with a gun and a metal pipe at a Wheeling gas station last month.

Melvin Palacios, who is on probation for an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon case, was ordered held without bail.

Prosecutors say Palacios and two others who are not in custody approached a man who was filling his tank at 3:38 p.m. May 21 and threatened to shoot him. Prosecutors say the man's mother exited the car and attempted to shield him as the offenders struck him.

After the attack, during which one of the offenders took the mother's bracelet from the car, the three fled, prosecutors said.

The man, who authorities say knew his attackers, identified the suspects to police, and the encounter was captured on video surveillance.

The second incident involving Palacios took place about 6:25 p.m. at a Wheeling park, prosecutors said.

Palacios and a juvenile shoved a man who was walking in the park, prosecutors said. The man told authorities he saw the outline of a firearm on Palacios, who prosecutors said lifted his shirt to reveal a black firearm and asked, "Do you want to see a real one?"

Palacios was arrested June 9 near where the second altercation occurred.