Traffic, parking restrictions near Saturday's car show in Bartlett

A map depicting the traffic restrictions that will be enforced during the North Avenue Car Show on Saturday, June 17. Courtesy of Bartlett Police Department

North Avenue in Bartlett will be closed between Oak Avenue and North Elroy Avenue in Bartlett from 7 a.m. until about 4 p.m. Saturday for the Ignite the Courage's North Avenue Car Show.

Vehicles traveling westbound on North Avenue will be detoured northbound on North Elroy Avenue and westbound on Morse Avenue. Vehicles traveling eastbound on North Avenue will be detoured northbound on Oak Avenue, eastbound on Morse Avenue, and then southbound on North Elroy Avenue.

The Bartlett Police Department encourages everyone who plans on attending the event to park in the Metra parking lots near Oneida and South Eastern avenues. Metra parking is free on the weekends.

Temporary no parking signs will be posted on several residential streets near the event and along the detour route.