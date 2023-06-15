Temporary Chicago casino could open this summer
Updated 6/15/2023 4:38 PM
All bets could be on in Chicago by the end of summer.
State regulators on Thursday handed down a key early approval to Bally's Chicago casino plan, paving the way for the corporation to launch a temporary gambling house within a couple of months at the historic Medinah Temple in River North while it builds the permanent structure in River West.
The four-member Illinois Gaming Board voted unanimously on a finding of "preliminary suitability" for Rhode Island-based Bally's, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot's pick to spearhead the casino that had eluded generations of mayors before her.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments
