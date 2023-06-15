Temporary Chicago casino could open this summer

State regulators gave preliminary approval to a plan for a temporary Chicago casino to open as early as this summer at Medinah Temple, 600 N. Wabash Ave., pictured here in July 2022. Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times

All bets could be on in Chicago by the end of summer.

State regulators on Thursday handed down a key early approval to Bally's Chicago casino plan, paving the way for the corporation to launch a temporary gambling house within a couple of months at the historic Medinah Temple in River North while it builds the permanent structure in River West.

The four-member Illinois Gaming Board voted unanimously on a finding of "preliminary suitability" for Rhode Island-based Bally's, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot's pick to spearhead the casino that had eluded generations of mayors before her.

