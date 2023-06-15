St. Charles Kiwanis offering grants to help local children

The St. Charles Kiwanis Club will be accepting grant applications for the 2024 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.

The club awards grants to more than 30 area organizations that benefit children in need in St. Charles and/or St. Charles Unit School District 303.

Previous applicants will be sent applications on July 1, which is the date applications will also be available on the club's website, kiwanisofstcharles.org.

The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, Aug. 15.