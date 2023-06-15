Sex offender sentenced to 20 years for Aurora rape

A Chicago man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he admitted June 9 that he sexually assaulted a woman in 2021, the Kane County state's attorney's office announced Thursday.

Joseph E. Baker Jr., 40, of the 4200 block of West Carroll Avenue, had been released from prison just two days before he assaulted the victim on Aug. 20, 2021, at his mother's home in Aurora. The victim had driven Baker there from Chicago.

Baker was convicted in 2012 of criminal sexual assault of a minor and served 4½ years in prison.

He violated the terms of his parole repeatedly and was returned to prison multiple times, the news release said. Baker must serve at least 85% of his new sentence.