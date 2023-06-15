Power goes out after truck fire near ComEd station in Des Plaines

No one was injured in a truck fire Thursday morning near a ComEd transfer station in Des Plaines.

The Des Plaines Fire Department responded to the area of Seegers and Rand roads at 11:32 a.m. and found a semitrailer and a dumpster on fire, according to a news release.

The driver was attempting to pull the dumpster onto the trailer when it made contact with overhead power lines, the news release said.

Multiple lanes of traffic on Rand Road were closed, and there was a significant power outage in the immediate area and to the north, officials said.