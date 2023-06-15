Northwest Highway reopens in Palatine after early morning crash
Updated 6/15/2023 8:08 AM
Northwest Highway in Palatine is reopen following a reported crash between a motorcycle and tractor-trailer earlier today.
The road was closed in both directions between Lincoln Street and Hicks Road following the crash that was first reported around 6:30 a.m., according to traffic-monitoring website sigalert.com.
There is no word yet from authorities on injuries or citations.
Article Comments
