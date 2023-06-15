Naperville cabdriver who raped passenger gets 25 years

A cabdriver from Naperville was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison Thursday for sexually assaulting a passenger in 2017.

Sandeep Arora, 49, was convicted March 28 on two felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two felony counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of criminal sexual abuse, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said in a news release.

Arora picked up two people in his cab in Naperville on July 9, 2017. After Arora dropped off the first passenger, he drove away and then sexually assaulted the second rider.

A short time after the first assault, Arora pulled the cab over and raped the victim again.

The victim escaped and hid in some bushes before reporting the assault to police.

Arora must serve 19½ years before he is eligible for parole.