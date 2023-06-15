Elgin's New Citizen Recognition Ceremony returns for 23rd year

Almost 100 people who have become new U.S. citizens in the past year will be recognized on Tuesday, June 20, during the New Citizen Recognition Ceremony in Elgin.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at The Centre of Elgin, 100 Symphony Way.

Annie Jarvis, an immigrant from Mexico, will be the keynote speaker to share about her personal experience becoming a new U.S. citizen. Jarvis serves on the volunteer planning group for the event and works as an Immigration Services Instructor at the YWCA Elgin.

This year, new citizen honorees are from Mexico, El Salvador, Ecuador, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Columbia, Thailand and Laos.

Elgin City Council members and other elected officials will present certificates to the new citizens in honor of their accomplishments.

The 23rd annual program is coordinated by a group of community volunteers which includes representatives from Elgin Community College, Gail Borden Public Library, The Literacy Connection, Elgin History Museum, Centro de Información, Chinese Mutual Aid Association, YWCA Elgin and the City of Elgin.

A reception with cake and music will follow the recognition ceremony. The event is free and open to the public.