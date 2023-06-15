Chicago man accused of burglarizing Naperville store twice
Updated 6/15/2023 5:28 PM
A Chicago man burglarized a Naperville convenience store twice this month, police said Thursday.
Kwan McNeal, 21, of the 4600 block of West Adams Street, was arrested Wednesday.
Naperville police say he burglarized the store on the 500 block of Fairway Drive on June 5 and 8, taking multiple bottles of liquor both times. The total loss was estimated at more than $3,200.
McNeal is charged with two felony counts of burglary and two felony counts of retail theft of merchandise exceeding $300.
