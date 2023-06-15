Businessman convicted of bribing 2 state lawmakers
Businessman James T. Weiss, a son-in-law of former Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios, has been found guilty of a scheme to bribe two members of the General Assembly.
Weiss was found guilty on all counts, including honest services wire and mail fraud and lying to the FBI.
Sentencing was set for Oct. 11. The most serious counts carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.
Weiss' trial stretched over seven days and featured 15 witnesses, including four who have held elected office. One of them, former state Sen. Terry Link, finally had to admit that he'd secretly cooperated with the FBI and then lied to the public about it.
