Bomb squad safely detonates World War II-era anti-tank rocket unearthed near Antioch

This object, believed to be a World War II-era anti-tank rocket, was found by an Antioch-area resident while doing garden work Thursday. It was determined to be a live round and was detonated. courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

A Lake County bomb squad removed and safely detonated what appeared to have been a World War II-era anti-tank rocket that was unearthed Thursday by an Antioch-area resident doing garden work.

Officials determined the object was a live round and could have exploded prior to the Waukegan Bomb Squad blowing it up, Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

The device was discovered by a resident who lives on the 25000 block of West 3rd Street late Thursday morning. Nearby residents initially were evacuated but were allowed to return to their homes once the bomb squad moved the object off-site to detonate it.

Covelli said it wasn't yet known how long the object had been buried in the ground or why it was there.