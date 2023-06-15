Bomb squad removes World War II-era anti-tank rocket unearthed near Antioch

This object, believed to be a World War II-era anti-tank rocket, was found by an Antioch-area resident while doing garden work Thursday morning. courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

A Lake County bomb squad secured and removed what appears to be a World War II-era anti-tank rocket unearthed Thursday by an Antioch-area resident doing garden work.

Members of the Waukegan Bomb Squad are taking the object away to safely detonate, Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

Covelli said bomb squad officials have not determined whether the object is inert or has the potential to explode but are going to detonate it to be on the safe side.

"That's the safest way to handle an unstable object this old," Covelli said.

Covelli did not say where the bomb squad would blow the object up.

The device was discovered by a resident who lives on the 25000 block of West 3rd Street late Thursday morning.

Nearby residents who initially were evacuated have been allowed to return to their homes.